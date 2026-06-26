Nigeria Launches EMERGE Programme to Unlock $750bn Mineral Wealth

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 26, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria has launched the EMERGE programme to accelerate mineral exploration and unlock an estimated $750 billion in untapped mineral resources

The initiative will finance geological research, critical minerals development and innovation through the Solid Minerals Development Fund

The government aims to increase mining’s contribution to GDP while attracting fresh local and foreign investment into the sector

Main Story

Nigeria has launched the Early-Stage Mineral Exploration and Research Grant Endowment (EMERGE) programme as part of an ambitious strategy to unlock an estimated $750 billion worth of untapped mineral deposits and position the solid minerals sector as a key driver of economic diversification beyond crude oil.

The initiative, unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in partnership with the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), is designed to address one of the country’s biggest mining challenges—limited investment in early-stage exploration and insufficient geological data needed to attract commercial investors.

EMERGE is structured around three strategic pillars: science-based mineral exploration, critical minerals development, and research and innovation across the mining value chain. Government officials say the programme will provide catalytic funding for explorers, universities and research institutions, helping promising projects progress from early-stage concepts to investment-ready ventures.

The programme supports Nigeria’s broader ambition of raising mining’s contribution to national output while unlocking opportunities across the country’s 44 identified strategic mineral locations. Officials believe stronger geological information, improved technical capacity and greater private-sector participation will be essential to achieving that objective.

The launch builds on a series of reforms aimed at strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s mining industry. In recent months, Nigeria has expanded cooperation with Turkey, South Africa and South Sudan on geological mapping, exploration technology and technical capacity development. Earlier this year, the country also secured $1.3 billion in financing from the Africa Finance Corporation to support mineral exploration and develop domestic mineral processing infrastructure, including an alumina refinery.

Government officials expect the country’s expanding project pipeline to feature prominently at African Mining Week 2026, where Nigeria intends to showcase investment opportunities to international mining companies and financial institutions.

The Issues

Nigeria possesses commercially significant deposits of lithium, gold, tin, iron ore, limestone, bitumen and several other strategic minerals, yet the sector has historically contributed only a small fraction of national GDP due to inadequate exploration, weak geological data and limited downstream processing.

Industry experts have long argued that investors remain reluctant to commit large-scale capital without reliable geological information that reduces exploration risk. The EMERGE programme seeks to bridge this financing gap by supporting the earliest stages of project development before private investment enters the sector.

What’s Being Said

“EMERGE adds the missing first rung to the ladder of support we have built for this sector,” said Dr. Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, describing the initiative as a critical component of the country’s mining reform agenda.

“EMERGE places catalytic funding directly in the hands of our explorers, universities and research institutions so that more promising projects can move from potential to proof,” said Fatima Umaru Shinkafi, Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund.

What’s Next

Applications for the first phase of the EMERGE grant programme are expected to commence in July, with projects undergoing an independent assessment process.

Nigeria is expected to continue promoting investment opportunities during African Mining Week 2026, scheduled for October 14–16.

The Federal Government is expected to deepen partnerships aimed at expanding geological mapping, mineral processing and critical minerals development.

Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s latest mining initiative signals a deliberate shift from merely identifying mineral resources to building an investment-ready exploration pipeline. If effectively implemented alongside ongoing reforms, EMERGE could strengthen investor confidence, accelerate domestic mineral processing and reduce the country’s long-standing dependence on oil revenues while positioning mining as a more significant contributor to economic growth.