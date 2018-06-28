Nigeria Launches Competition To Name Proposed National Carrier

Nigeria has just opened a competition to shop for the right name for its proposed national carrier.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s aviation ministry recently announced that it was planning to launch the national carrier, a joint venture arrangement with the private sector consisting of foreign national carriers.

The ministry via the @AsoRock Twitter handle made the announcement calling on the youth to contribute their quota in naming the proposed national carrier.

Ministry of Aviation is launching an engagement programme inviting the Nigerian youths and students to contribute their ideas and creativity in naming the New Nigerian carrier. Participate online at: https://t.co/0TYVJ9bj1Y. — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 27, 2018

“We invite Nigerian youth and students to contribute their ideas and creativity in developing the new Nigerian Flag carrier.

The Task Force responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the new Nigerian airline, under the auspices of the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), is launching an engagement programme inviting the country’s youth to participate online in the naming of the new Flag Carrier,” the statement added.

However, a review of the website shows that entries for the naming have since closed in less than 10 hours after the announcement

Formerly known as Nigeria Airways, the defunct airline was bogged down by mismanagement and corruption that led to its bankruptcy and eventual shutdown.