Nigeria Invests N1.8trillion in ICT Sector in 17 Years

Nigeria has invested over $60 billion (about N1.862 trillion) in the ICT sector since 2001 when digital mobile services were launched, the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, has revealed.

Shittu, while delivering a keynote speech at the 6th European Union-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos yesterday, said government had therefore been committed for over 15 years to ensuring that ICT facilities and services were expanded rapidly.

With the theme ‘Youth as an Engine of Broad-Based Economic Transformation’, the minister said government has been conscious of the role ICT plays in national development.

Earlier, the EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Mr Ketil Karlsen, said the union was focusing on the youth and women on how they feature in the ICT and agriculture sectors, on how thousands of jobs could be provided to them by European investors.