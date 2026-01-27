Federal Government Rejects 28 Million Deficit Figure, Pegs Housing Gap At 14.9 Million

The Federal Government has officially dismissed the long-cited 28 million housing deficit figure, resetting Nigeria’s housing gap at 14.9 million units. This revised data was unveiled on January 26, 2026, by the National Housing Data Technical Committee during the 14th National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development in Ilorin.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, stated that the new figure is the result of a scientific, multidimensional survey aimed at putting an end to “guesswork” in the sector. The data focuses on the Household Crowding Index, which measures adequacy based on the number of persons per room and access to basic infrastructure like water and sanitation.

According to the report presented by Dr. Taofeek Olatinwo, Chairman of the Technical Committee and Director at the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), the 14.925 million figure represents a more accurate reflection of both quantitative and qualitative shortages.

The study found that while millions of homes exist physically, many are “structurally inadequate,” falling below safety and habitability standards. Geographically, Kano State recorded the highest housing deficit, while Bayelsa State recorded the lowest. The government argues that by correcting these inflated numbers, it can now design more realistic, data-driven interventions that attract serious private sector investment.

To institutionalize this accuracy, the Ministry has confirmed that a National Housing Data Centre will be fully operational by mid-January 2026 to serve as a central repository for the mortgage and property market.

This center is expected to track the progress of the “Renewed Hope” housing cities, which aim to deliver 50,000 units in their first phase. By shifting from a speculative deficit of 28 million to a verified 14.9 million, the government intends to lower the perceived risk for international lenders and developers, positioning the housing sector as a more bankable asset class for Nigeria’s 2026 economic roadmap.