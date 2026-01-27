Anambra State Implements Strict Oversight To Purge Real Estate Sector Of Fraud

The Anambra State Government has officially launched a regulatory crackdown aimed at ending the era of “land speculation” and fraudulent property deals that have plagued the region. Commissioner for Housing Pauly Onyeka announced on January 26, 2026, that a new enforcement team is being deployed to monitor developers and house agents who have historically bypassed urban planning laws.

This specialized task force is designed to protect both local residents and indigenes in the diaspora from unscrupulous actors who often resell communal land without fulfilling financial obligations to the original owners.

Under the new 2026 guidelines, every real estate developer and agency operating within the state must undergo mandatory registration and vetting by the Ministry of Housing. The government is shifting from treating property fraud as a simple civil matter to pursuing criminal liability for those who breach contracts or engage in double allocation of plots.

This sanitization effort is a key pillar of the “Changing Gears 3.0” agenda, which focuses on transforming Anambra into a smart homeland by ensuring all new satellite towns are developed according to modern standards.

To ensure the success of this initiative, the state has partnered with the Awka Estate Agents Association to identify and blacklist rogue operators who have contributed to arbitrary rent hikes.

The Ministry is also launching a public sensitization campaign to teach investors how to verify property titles through official government channels before making payments. By tightening these controls, Anambra aims to stabilize property values and provide a secure environment for long-term capital investment in its rapidly growing urban centers.