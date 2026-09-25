China commissions world’s tallest wind measurement tower

KEY POINTS

• China has commissioned a 360 metre wind measurement tower described as the world’s tallest wind energy observation facility.

• The facility will collect high altitude data on wind speed, direction, turbulence and atmospheric stability.

• Its data will support wind turbine design, renewable energy research and new energy systems.

• The tower forms part of China’s efforts to develop large scale renewable energy bases in desert and desert grassland areas.

MAIN STORY

China has commissioned a 360 metre high wind measurement tower to expand high altitude wind energy research and support the development of large scale renewable energy systems.

TV BRICS, a NAN partner, reported on Friday that the facility is located within a major wind and solar energy development zone and is described as the world’s tallest wind energy observation facility.

The tower forms part of efforts to develop large renewable energy bases in desert and desert grassland areas, in line with China’s 14th Five Year Plan.

The facility is designed to collect wind data at different altitudes, including measurements of wind speed, wind direction, wind shear and turbulence intensity, as well as atmospheric stability.

The information generated will provide data for research into high altitude wind resources and support the technical design of large scale wind turbines.

The facility is also expected to contribute to the development of new energy systems and the validation of technical standards for wind energy.

Beyond data collection, the tower will support the development of advanced technologies and serve as an open research platform for researchers and other users.

THE ISSUES

The height of the facility allows wind conditions to be observed at different altitudes, generating data for research into high altitude wind resources. The measurements could support the technical design of large scale wind turbines by providing information on wind conditions, turbulence and atmospheric stability. The facility forms part of a wider effort to develop renewable energy bases in desert and desert grassland areas under China’s 14th Five Year Plan. Its role as an open research platform is intended to support further technology development and allow researchers and other users to make use of the facility.

WHAT’S NEXT

The facility will be used for continued wind energy observation, technical validation, research and technology development, with its data supporting large scale wind turbine design and new energy systems.

BOTTOM LINE

China’s new 360 metre tower is designed to provide detailed high altitude wind data for renewable energy research and technical development. The facility is also intended to support the expansion of large scale wind energy projects in desert and desert grassland areas.