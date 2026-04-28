Nigeria eyes sports economy expansion through intellectual property framework

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, 28th April, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria targets sports sector growth through intellectual property (IP)

Stakeholders highlight IP as key to monetisation and innovation

Event held to mark World Intellectual Property Day 2026

Challenges include weak IP awareness and enforcement gaps

Government reforms aim to boost GDP contribution from sports

Main Story

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to position intellectual property (IP) as a cornerstone of its sports economy, as policymakers and industry stakeholders push for structural reforms to unlock value across the sector.

This was the focus of discussions at the 2026 World Intellectual Property Day celebration held at the United Nations House in Abuja, organised by the World Intellectual Property Organization under the theme “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, emphasized the need to reposition sports from a recreational activity to a structured economic asset.

He noted that modern sports ecosystems are driven by media rights, branding, sponsorships, and digital innovation—all of which depend on effective intellectual property protection.

According to Dikko, Nigeria’s primary challenge is not talent scarcity but the inability to properly identify, protect, and commercialise IP assets within the sports industry.

What’s Being Said

Director-General of WIPO, Daren Tang, described intellectual property as the “invisible engine” powering the global sports industry.

He explained that IP underpins innovations in sports technology, broadcasting, and fan engagement, while enabling commercialisation through patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Panelists at the event, including Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya and Gbemisola Abudu, stressed that structured IP systems are essential for monetising sports through sponsorship deals, media rights, and brand development.

They also called for stronger legal frameworks, improved enforcement mechanisms, and increased awareness among athletes and administrators.

What’s Next

Stakeholders agreed on the need for:

Enhanced IP education across the sports ecosystem

Stronger regulatory and enforcement frameworks

Public-private collaboration to drive investment

With ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria aims to transform its sports sector into a significant contributor to GDP and employment, aligning with broader economic diversification goals.