Nigeria customs schedules physical screening for shortlisted candidates

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 1, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria Customs Service schedules physical screening and documentation for successful recruitment candidates

Shortlisted candidates must present original and photocopies of specified identification, educational and other supporting documents

Candidates must report on their assigned dates and comply with the prescribed dress code to avoid disqualification

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has scheduled physical screening and documentation for successful candidates enlisted into the Service at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The NCS announced the exercise in a press release issued on September 1, 2026, directing all shortlisted candidates to appear with the original and photocopies of required documents.

The documents include the National Identification Number (NIN), original birth certificate or declaration of age, and educational certificates covering O’Level, National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), degree or other applicable qualifications.

Candidates are also required to present a certificate of state of origin, two recent passport photographs, a completed guarantor’s form and an NYSC certificate, where applicable.

The Service directed candidates to wear a white T-shirt, shorts and canvas shoes for the physical screening exercise.

According to the NCS, candidates must report only on the date allocated to their respective states and cadres. Attendance is compulsory, and failure to appear as scheduled may result in disqualification from the recruitment process.

The Service said candidates who successfully complete the physical screening and documentation exercise will receive further instructions on subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The recruitment exercise is being conducted under the leadership of Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and his management team. The NCS said it remains committed to conducting a transparent, fair and merit-based recruitment process.

What’s Being Said

“The Nigeria Customs Service, under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR and his management team, assures all candidates and the general public of a transparent, fair and merit-based recruitment process.” — Abdullahi Maiwada, Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer for the Comptroller-General of Customs.

The NCS also advised candidates to rely solely on its official communication channels for authentic information concerning the screening and documentation exercise.

What’s Next

Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on the dates assigned to their respective states and cadres

Candidates who complete the screening and documentation successfully will receive further instructions from the NCS on the next stages of the recruitment process

Bottom Line:

The screening exercise is a mandatory stage of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment process, making compliance with assigned dates, documentation requirements and dress-code instructions critical for shortlisted candidates. Candidates who fail to appear as scheduled risk losing their place in the recruitment process.