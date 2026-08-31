Defence minister assures Nigerians abroad of safer homeland

Key points

Defence Minister Christopher Musa says the Federal Government is strengthening security to make Nigeria safer for citizens at home and abroad.

He said the government was expanding the capacity of the Armed Forces and tightening border management.

Government officials also addressed concerns raised by Nigerians living in Angola.

Main story

The Federal Government is stepping up measures to strengthen Nigeria’s security and make it safer for citizens living abroad who wish to return home, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, has said.

Musa gave the assurance during an engagement with Nigerians living in Angola on the sidelines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Luanda.

The meeting formed part of an interaction between members of the Nigerian community and officials who accompanied Vice President Kashim Shettima to the AU summit.

Musa said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained focused on addressing security threats across the country, including those arising from instability in the Sahel region.

He said the government was increasing the strength and operational capacity of the Armed Forces and other security agencies as part of the broader response.

According to him, interventions were being made across different areas of the national security architecture, while measures were also being introduced to strengthen the management of Nigeria’s borders.

Musa said instability in neighbouring countries continued to create security pressures for Nigeria, making effective border controls necessary to prevent such threats from spreading into the country.

He also said the government was incorporating reliable data into its security and development planning to improve the country’s ability to respond to emerging challenges.

The minister assured the diaspora community that efforts to restore lasting peace and stability remained ongoing.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for Nigerians in Angola to raise concerns directly with government representatives and receive responses from the officials present.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, spoke on measures being taken to strengthen identity management and protect citizens’ data.

He said improved cooperation among government agencies was already producing results in the management of identity and related security matters.

Also at the meeting, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting Nigerians living outside the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said NiDCOM would continue to engage the diaspora community and promote opportunities through which Nigerians abroad could contribute to national development.

Musa also commended the Nigerian community in Angola for maintaining a cordial relationship with the country’s diplomatic mission.

The issues

For Nigerians living abroad, security remains an important factor in maintaining connections with and returning to Nigeria.

The Federal Government’s response combines increased military capacity, stronger border management, improved use of data and greater coordination among security agencies.

The engagement in Angola also allowed government officials to hear diaspora concerns directly rather than addressing them solely through diplomatic channels.

What’s being said

“Every sector is receiving targeted interventions to enhance our national security framework.” — Gen. Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence

“Some of our ongoing challenges stem from regional instability in the Sahel, which trickles across our borders.” — Gen. Christopher Musa

“However, comprehensive border management measures are actively being implemented to curb these incursions.” — Gen. Christopher Musa

What’s next

The Federal Government says it will continue strengthening the Armed Forces and other security agencies, improving border management and using data more effectively in national security planning.

NiDCOM will also continue engaging Nigerians in the diaspora on their welfare and participation in national development.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is seeking to reassure Nigerians abroad that stronger security measures and improved coordination are being pursued to create a safer environment for those returning to Nigeria and for citizens living in the country.