Nigeria Crude Oil Export Spikes by 75,000bpd from OML 30

Nigeria’s oil production received a boost last the weekend owing to the output from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 3, which peaked at 75,000 barrels per day from zero level in March 2017.

The license, situated in the onshore Niger Delta, covers 1,095 sqkm located about 35km East of Warri in Great Ughelli depobelt and contains 11 fields, Afiesere, Eriemu, Evwreni, Oweh, Olomoro-Oleh, Kokori, Oroni, Uzere West, Osioka, Ofa and Okpolo. The fields were discovered between 1961 and 1966.

According to operator of the block, Salvic Petroleum Resources on behalf of Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd (HEOSL), the feat was achieved without drilling any new wells, but with a robust work programme of creative and innovative solutions that optimized production and unlocked value from old legacy infrastructure and equipment.

It would be recalled that in March 2017, Salvic had signed a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the operator of the oil block, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), to handle all aspects of operations and crude oil production in OML30, including technical support services, security, operation & management (O&M), community relations and other stakeholder management, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and management of the 87 kilometre Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP).

The company was also given steep production targets with a penalty of $25 million if the targets were missed.

Other verifiable successes achieved in OML30 on behalf of HEOSL and the JV Partners include the rehabilitation of the TFP and sustaining 86 percent uptime; peaceful community relations and stakeholder management as it changed the practice of treating community workers as cash-based casual labour by converting them to full-time permanent employees with full benefits.