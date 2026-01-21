FG Dedicates 80% Of N87.31 Billion Aviation Budget To Capital Projects

The Federal Government has proposed a total allocation of N87.31 billion for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in the 2026 Appropriation Bill. In a strategic push to modernize Nigeria’s air travel infrastructure, N70.19 billion—representing over 80 percent of the total budget—has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

Minister Festus Keyamo emphasized that this capital heavy structure is essential for upgrading safety systems and improving service delivery across the nation’s airports.

The core Ministry received the largest share of N50.65 billion, with N48.55 billion dedicated to major projects. Key priorities for 2026 include a N5 billion allocation for a new corporate headquarters and staff accommodation, and N3 billion for the development of the Aerospace University in Abuja.

Additionally, the government has earmarked N4 billion as a refund to the Kebbi State Government for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport and N1 billion for the expansion of the General Aviation Terminal in Kano.

Other agencies also received significant funding focused on operational safety and technical upgrades. The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria was allocated N11.28 billion, while the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) received N11.84 billion to support its labor intensive weather tracking operations.

For the first time in five years, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was captured in the budget with N6.3 billion dedicated entirely to capital projects, reflecting a total commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s airspace security and navigation efficiency.

The 2026 budget reflects a 23 percent decline from the 2025 allocation as the government shifts toward a concession model for non profitable airports. Under this new roadmap, the Ministry aims to transition regional airports into private Aerotropolis hubs featuring hotels and shopping complexes.

By reducing direct subsidies for smaller hubs and focusing on high impact infrastructure, the administration plans to consolidate recent reforms and maintain the 100 percent personnel payment record achieved in the previous fiscal year.