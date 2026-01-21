Akwa Ibom Set For April 1 Launch Of International Operations At Victor Attah Airport

The Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed high satisfaction with the rapid infrastructure upgrades at the Victor Attah International Airport (VAIA) as it prepares for the commencement of international flight operations on April 1, 2026. Following an extensive inspection on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, confirmed that the facility is nearing full readiness.

This development follows the Federal Government’s official designation of the airport as an international hub in late 2025, supported by Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo.

The airport’s standout feature is its world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, which is currently 92 percent complete. This facility is a mandatory requirement for international status, allowing global airlines to conduct routine technical checks on-site. The new smart terminal, handled by VKS Engineering and Construction, is expected to be fully concluded by the end of March.

The terminal is designed to function as a seamless aviation hub, featuring automated check-in kiosks and biometric security screening to optimize passenger flow between domestic and international wings.

To ensure a successful takeoff, Governor Umo Eno has inaugurated a high-powered implementation committee including the Managing Directors of the Airport Development Authority and Ibom Air.

Beyond passenger traffic, the state is integrating a cargo terminal into its 2026 budget to boost export capabilities, particularly for the regional trade market. This aviation push is part of a broader “Aviation Village” strategy, which includes housing for airport personnel and a specialized clinic, positioning Uyo as a central commercial gateway for the Niger Delta region.

While the infrastructure is largely in place, the committee is currently working with agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration, and the NDLEA to close the final operational gaps by February.

With the upcoming synchronization of West African flight paths, Ibom Air is already exploring code-sharing agreements with international carriers like EgyptAir. The state government remains optimistic that the transition to full international status will catalyze significant foreign investment and cement Akwa Ibom’s role as Africa’s newest emerging aviation powerhouse.