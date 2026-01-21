COAS Assures Sustained Troop Deployment To Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the sustained deployment of troops and operational assets to tackle security challenges in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

Lt.-Gen. Shaibu gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Plateau State Governor, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, as part of his operational and familiarisation tour of Nigerian Army formations in the state.

In a statement issued by the Army spokesperson, Col Appolonia Anele, the COAS reiterated the Army’s resolve to restore lasting peace and security, stressing that personnel and resources would continue to be professionally deployed to mitigate threats and safeguard lives and property.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to deploy its personnel and resources professionally to mitigate security threats and ensure the protection of lives and property. With all hands on deck, lasting peace on the Plateau is achievable,” he said.

The Army Chief commended the Plateau State Government for its consistent support to the Nigerian Army, particularly the Armoured Corps, describing the state as a strategic partner and the home of the Armoured Corps. He acknowledged the complexity of the security challenges in the state but expressed confidence that sustained collaboration, effective intelligence sharing and joint efforts among stakeholders would yield positive outcomes.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang congratulated Lt.-Gen. Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff and wished him a successful tenure. He praised the sacrifices and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, noting that despite multiple deployments across the country, the Army had continued to discharge its responsibilities with dedication and effectiveness.

The governor specifically lauded troops under Operation Enduring Peace for their proactive posture, which ensured peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations across the state. He reaffirmed the Plateau State Government’s commitment to supporting both kinetic and non-kinetic operations and called for sustained collaboration to address remaining security concerns.

As part of the visit, the COAS also paid homage to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, assuring the traditional ruler of the Army’s determination to fully restore peace across Plateau State. The Gbong Gwom Jos expressed appreciation for the visit and pledged continued support through community engagement and youth sensitisation to consolidate the gains recorded so far.

The visit highlighted the critical role of sustained civil–military cooperation among the Nigerian Army, state governments and traditional institutions as a cornerstone for lasting peace and national security.

Plateau State has in recent years faced recurring security challenges, prompting sustained military operations and deployments to restore stability and protect communities. The Nigerian Army has maintained a strong presence in the state through various operations, including Operation Enduring Peace, in collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders.