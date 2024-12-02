Nigeria And France Forge Stronger Economic Ties With Landmark Agreements

President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to France results in several significant agreements, enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and solid minerals. The three-day visit highlights efforts to strengthen economic collaboration between Nigeria and France, one of Nigeria’s major European partners.

Zenith Bank Expands to France

Zenith Bank officially launches its operations in France, marking a significant step in its European expansion. The bank aims to support African businesses and investors in the European market, boosting economic connections between the two regions. UBA Begins Paris Operations

United Bank for Africa (UBA) signs an agreement to start operations in Paris. UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu highlights that this move strengthens the bank’s global presence, connecting Paris with key financial hubs like London and New York. Energy and Development Cooperation

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Wale Edun and the French Development Agency (AFD) sign a Letter of Intent focusing on infrastructure, energy access, sustainable agriculture, and food security. France pledges over €300 million in financial support for projects across Nigeria, aligning with the country’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” Solid Minerals Partnership

Nigeria and France agree to collaborate on developing critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, the partnership emphasizes sustainable mining and knowledge exchange. Plans include rehabilitating over 2,000 abandoned mining sites with French expertise. Infrastructure and Agriculture Initiatives

President Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron sign agreements targeting healthcare, transportation, renewable energy, and agricultural value chains. These initiatives, supported by €300 million in financial aid, aim to enhance trade, boost human capital development, and remove fiscal barriers between the two nations.

The agreements set the stage for stronger economic and cultural ties between Nigeria and France. These initiatives promise to enhance infrastructure, promote sustainable practices, and expand financial services, fostering long-term growth and development for both countries.