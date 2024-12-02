Lagos State Announces Traffic Diversion On Marine Bridge For Repairs

The Lagos State Government has declared a traffic diversion on the Marine Bridge to enable repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works. The rehabilitation, focusing on the road’s asphalt pavement, is scheduled to run from Wednesday, December 4, 2024, to Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Sunday, urging road users to remain patient and cooperative throughout the period. According to Osiyemi, the diversion is part of a coordinated traffic management strategy to ensure minimal disruption during the repair works.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

To ease congestion, the government has mapped out alternative routes:

From Apapa to Lagos Island:

Use the Costain Roundabout to connect to Eko Bridge and proceed to Lagos Island.

Alternatively, from Apapa, motorists can link Ijora 7Up via Marine Bridge, access the ramp to Ijora Causeway through Ijora Oloye, and continue to Lagos Island via Eko Bridge.

From Apapa to Ijora Causeway/Iddo:

Link Costain Roundabout to Eko Bridge, then connect to Ijora Causeway and access the ramp to reach Iddo.

Alternatively, motorists can navigate via Ijora 7Up through Marine Bridge, connecting to Ijora Causeway via Ijora Oloye to proceed to Iddo.

Traffic flowing from Costain Roundabout inbound Apapa will remain uninterrupted during this period.

Government’s Appeal

Commissioner Osiyemi emphasised the necessity of the temporary diversion, explaining that it aims to ensure safety and efficiency during the critical repair works. He called on motorists to cooperate with traffic officials and adhere to the diversion guidelines for a smoother experience.

“This diversion is essential for the successful execution of the rehabilitation project, and we appeal to Lagosians for their patience and understanding,” Osiyemi stated.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on-site to provide real-time traffic updates and assist road users throughout the project’s duration. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and allocate extra travel time to avoid unnecessary delays.