Nigeria And China Partner On Satellite-Based Direct Connectivity

Nigeria has entered a strategic partnership with Chinese firm Galaxy Space to pioneer direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication technology in the country. The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and Galaxy Space in Abuja on Wednesday.

Galaxy Space, a leader in the production of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, will work with NASRDA to deploy advanced broadband systems capable of linking devices directly to satellites—bypassing traditional ground infrastructure like telecom towers.

NASRDA’s Director-General, Dr. Matthew Adepoju, described the development as a major milestone for Nigeria’s space and telecommunications sectors. He emphasized the revolutionary implications of the technology, particularly in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“With this innovation, Nigerians can connect their mobile phones, laptops, or workstations directly to satellites, removing the dependency on physical masts and unreliable coverage,” Adepoju stated. He projected that full deployment of the service could be realized before the year ends.

Beyond enhanced connectivity, the collaboration will include capacity building and knowledge transfer to Nigerian engineers, ensuring that the technology can be indigenously produced and sustained.

“It is time we stop depending entirely on imports. This partnership allows us to train local experts and manufacture devices locally,” Adepoju added.

Speaking at the event, Galaxy Space representative Mr. Sam Xiao highlighted Nigeria’s pivotal role as a launchpad for rolling out the technology across Africa. He proposed the joint development of a CubeSat—a compact satellite for low-orbit operations—entirely designed, assembled, and operated by Nigerian engineers.

CubeSats are small, box-like satellites frequently used to test communications systems, perform Earth observation, and support educational and research missions. Their affordability and versatility make them ideal for nations aiming to scale their space capabilities.

D2D technology is regarded as the next big leap in satellite communications. It allows smartphones and digital devices to connect with LEO satellites directly, eliminating the need for traditional terrestrial infrastructure and offering seamless coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

The partnership marks a critical advancement in Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading hub for space technology and digital connectivity across the African continent.