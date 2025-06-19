Anambra Government Mandates Repainting Of Dilapidated Buildings To Enhance Urban Aesthetics

In a move to revitalise the urban landscape and promote environmental sustainability, the Anambra State Government has issued a directive mandating the repainting of unsightly and weather-worn buildings visible from public spaces across major cities in the state.

The initiative, announced on Thursday by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Felix Odimegwu, targets structures in Onitsha, Awka, Nkpor, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia, as part of efforts to enforce the recently enacted Anambra State Environmental Management, Protection and Administration Law 2024.

According to Dr Odimegwu, property owners and occupants—particularly those whose buildings have not been repainted in over a decade or whose current facades visibly deteriorate the visual appeal of the environment—are required to repaint such structures. The directive applies to both residential and commercial premises situated in high-visibility or “anyaora” areas.

“Starting July 1, 2025, designated inspection teams will commence on-site compliance checks to ensure that building owners adhere to the new environmental regulations,” the commissioner stated.

He explained that the measure is aimed at not only improving the aesthetic outlook of the state’s urban centres but also reinforcing the structural integrity of buildings and expanding green, livable spaces in line with global environmental standards.

“The law empowers us to ensure that our environment reflects beauty, order, and ecological consciousness. A well-maintained building contributes to public health, civic pride, and overall wellbeing,” he said.

The directive, anchored on Part 4, Section 79 (1-7) of the 2024 law, seeks to encourage civic responsibility among residents while creating a visually appealing and eco-friendly Anambra.

Dr Odimegwu also appealed to corporate entities, landlords, and residents to view the policy as a collective mission to uplift the state’s image.

“A clean, green and visually attractive Anambra is not a dream—it is achievable through shared commitment. This is not just about paint; it’s about transforming our urban narrative,” he added.

The government has pledged to provide necessary support to facilitate smooth implementation, while warning that non-compliance will attract sanctions as stipulated by the environmental law.