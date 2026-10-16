Niger Delta groups urge unity to protect Oil and Gas Infrastructure

By Emmanuella Opara | October 16th 2026

KEY POINTS

Niger Delta youth and community groups have called for unity and cooperation to protect oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

The organisations urged stakeholders to support allegations concerning pipeline surveillance contracts and public expenditure with verifiable evidence.

The groups commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its reported engagement with host communities.

They called on oil and gas operators to strengthen community relations, address legitimate grievances and promote transparency.

MAIN STORY

Niger Delta youth and community organisations have urged residents and stakeholders in the region to unite in protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure, warning that unverified allegations and divisive campaigns could undermine peace and economic development.

The Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (NDYCW) and Niger Delta Communities in Northern Nigeria made the call in a joint statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

The statement was signed by NDYCW National Coordinator, Jator Abido; its Secretary-General, Kede Michael; and spokesperson, Akowien Joshua, alongside the Paramount Ruler of Niger Delta Communities in Northern Nigeria.

The organisations called for responsible public discourse, constructive engagement and stronger cooperation among stakeholders to protect the region’s economic interests.

They acknowledged that freedom of expression and legitimate criticism were important in a democratic society but maintained that allegations involving pipeline surveillance operations, contractual arrangements, public expenditure and institutional conduct should be supported by credible evidence.

According to the groups, the circulation of unverified information, speculation and personal grievances could mislead the public, create unnecessary tension and weaken collective efforts to secure critical national infrastructure.

Abido said divisions and unsubstantiated accusations should not undermine the cooperation needed to protect the region’s interests and maintain peace.

He stressed that pipeline surveillance and protection were important to Nigeria’s economic stability, crude oil production, national revenue and the livelihoods of communities in oil-producing areas.

“We call on the people of the Niger Delta to reject baseless hatred, unfounded allegations and divisive narratives that could undermine the peace and progress of our region,” Abido said.

“Where genuine concerns arise, they should be addressed through evidence, dialogue and the appropriate institutional channels,” he added.

The organisations also commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its reported collaboration with host communities and monthly stakeholder engagement meetings.

They described the meetings as a means of building trust, resolving grievances and strengthening relationships between pipeline surveillance operators and host communities.

The groups said the engagements provided opportunities for traditional rulers, youth representatives, women leaders, security agencies and industry operators to discuss pipeline security, environmental protection and community development.

Abido urged other international oil companies, pipeline surveillance contractors and oil and gas operators to adopt similar approaches by consulting communities regularly, encouraging inclusive participation and responding promptly to legitimate concerns.

He said effective pipeline protection required more than physical surveillance and security operations, noting that community cooperation, responsible leadership and respect for host communities were also important.

The organisations further acknowledged the role of surveillance personnel, security agencies and residents in preventing pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other activities that could disrupt production and cause environmental damage.

They urged Niger Delta youths, traditional rulers, community leaders, women’s groups and civil society organisations to prioritise the region’s collective interests over personal disagreements and political differences.

The groups also emphasised that accountability and transparency should guide the activities of companies contracted to protect critical national infrastructure.

They called on PINL and other operators to maintain meaningful engagement with host communities, meet their contractual obligations, address legitimate grievances and ensure that community participation remained central to pipeline security.

The organisations added that security efforts should be accompanied by environmental responsibility, youth empowerment, employment opportunities and tangible development in oil-producing communities.

They said addressing the socioeconomic needs of host communities could strengthen public confidence, encourage cooperation and support the long-term protection of oil and gas infrastructure.

Michael, the NDYCW secretary-general, also called for collective responsibility, dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution, urging stakeholders to avoid actions that could deepen divisions.

Similarly, Joshua, the organisation’s spokesperson, urged media practitioners, community representatives and other stakeholders to exercise caution when reporting allegations concerning pipeline surveillance operations.

He called for thorough fact-checking, responsible reporting and the use of appropriate institutional channels to raise concerns, adding that accurate information and balanced communication were necessary to prevent misinformation and sustain confidence among stakeholders.

THE ISSUES

The groups’ appeal centres on the relationship between pipeline security, community cooperation and public accountability in the Niger Delta.

Oil and gas infrastructure is important to Nigeria’s crude oil production and revenue generation, while pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft can disrupt operations and contribute to environmental damage.

At the same time, questions about surveillance contracts, public expenditure and corporate conduct require credible scrutiny. The organisations argued that such concerns should be investigated through evidence-based processes rather than unverified claims.

Their position also highlights the importance of host communities in pipeline protection. Regular consultations and responses to legitimate grievances, they said, could strengthen trust between operators and residents.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We call on the people of the Niger Delta to reject baseless hatred, unfounded allegations and divisive narratives that could undermine the peace and progress of our region,” Jator Abido, National Coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide, said.

“Where genuine concerns arise, they should be addressed through evidence, dialogue and the appropriate institutional channels,” Jator Abido said.

“We must not allow differences of opinion to destroy the cooperation required to protect our collective interests,” Jator Abido said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The organisations want oil and gas operators and pipeline surveillance contractors to maintain regular engagement with host communities, address legitimate grievances and fulfil their contractual responsibilities.

They have also urged community leaders, youths, media practitioners and other stakeholders to promote evidence-based discussions and peaceful approaches to resolving disputes.

The statement did not announce any new security measures or specific implementation deadlines.

BOTTOM LINE

Niger Delta groups say protecting oil and gas infrastructure requires cooperation between operators, security agencies and host communities, alongside transparency, credible accountability processes and attention to the development needs of oil-producing areas.