600 Food Boxes, Hundreds of Smiles: Olam Agri Brings World Food Day Cheer to Families Across Nigeria

Olam Agri a leading agribusiness across food, feed and fibre value chains, has partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) to distribute 600 food boxes of spaghetti, macaroni, semolina, and vegetable oil to vulnerable households across Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa and Kwara to commemorate World Food Day.

Marked every 16 October, World Food Day calls for collective action so that everyone has enough safe, nutritious food. This year’s theme, “Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow,” gave Olam Agri a platform to deepen its commitment to the communities where it operates.

“The 2026 World Food Day theme reminds us that building resilient food systems requires both innovation and action,” said Elizabeth Nnoko, Communications Manager, Olam Agri. “Innovation can improve how food is produced, processed and distributed, but its impact is ultimately measured by whether people can access the food they need. That is why we are putting a smile on the faces of local households with food that nourishes.”

For the families, the boxes brought relief, comfort and reassurance in the daily struggle to put food on the table.

Rose Okereke, a grandmother caring for seven grandchildren, said: “This intervention will help me feed my seven grandchildren for days. Food brings joy, energy and growth for every human being. Our children will eat healthy meals through this food box.”

Mrs Jadesola Kasali thanked Olam Agri for including her household, saying the food would sustain her family for the week. Many other beneficiaries echoed their gratitude and urged other food businesses to follow suit with more corporate-led support for vulnerable households.

“We are excited to partner with Olam Agri to serve hundreds of families in several communities,” said Dr Michael A. Sunbola, President/Executive Director, LFBI. “Olam Agri’s sustained partnership shows the difference responsible corporate engagement can make in addressing food insecurity. The future of food security depends heavily on strong partnerships. For many vulnerable households, essential food items ease immediate pressure and help families direct limited resources to other critical needs. We appreciate Olam Agri’s continued commitment to improving food access in Lagos and beyond.”

Anil Nair, Country Head, Olam Agri Nigeria, said: “Through our partnership with LFBI, we are bringing essential food staples directly to families who need support. As a food business, our responsibility goes beyond the products we make and the markets we serve. It includes supporting the well-being of the communities around us and a more food-secure Nigeria. This commitment aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger.”

The partnership reflects the importance of coordinated action in building a more inclusive and resilient food ecosystem. While food relief remains critical for individuals and families facing immediate challenges, sustained collaboration, community empowerment and investment in sustainable food systems are equally important to achieving lasting progress.

For Olam Agri, the intervention builds on a record of community-focused food support and wider contributions to food security in Nigeria. In 2024, the company partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to distribute 800 food boxes valued at ₦13 million to vulnerable residents of Makoko and Ajegunle in Lagos, as well as flood-affected communities in Maiduguri. The company also sponsored the Eko World Food Day initiative and committed to providing boreholes for farming communities in Nasarawa State.