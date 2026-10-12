Nicki Minaj- Nigerian pastor inspired anti persecution campaign

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• American rapper Nicki Minaj says her Nigerian pastor inspired her to speak out about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

• The rapper also cited her large Nigerian fan base as part of her personal connection to the country.

• She urged celebrities and social media influencers to use their platforms to raise awareness about the issue.

• Minaj expressed hope that more public figures would join efforts to speak out against the alleged persecution.

Main Story

American rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that her Nigerian pastor inspired her to speak out about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, According to Naija News, the entertainer made the disclosure during an X Takeover event at Tesla’s Giga Texas facility in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Minaj said her pastor’s Nigerian background, alongside her large Nigerian fan base, gave her a personal connection to the country and motivated her to draw attention to the situation.

“For Nigeria personally, my pastor is from Nigeria, so I have a link to Nigeria because of him. And of course, I have a lot of Nigerian barbs, but what I started seeing was the brutality with which Christians are being treated there just for being Christian,” she said, The rapper, who calls her fans Barbz, questioned why more celebrities and public figures were not speaking about the issue.

She suggested that some people might avoid addressing subjects they consider controversial, even when they believe those issues deserve public attention, “And I thought, why isn’t anyone making a big deal out of this, you know? And sometimes when things aren’t cool to talk about, people don’t talk about it,” she added.

Minaj expressed hope that more celebrities and social media influencers would join the campaign to raise awareness about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, She also pledged to continue supporting the cause and using her platform to draw attention to the situation.

The Issues

Minaj’s comments have brought renewed attention to concerns about attacks on Christians in Nigeria and the role international celebrities can play in raising awareness, Her remarks also highlight the influence of social media platforms in bringing issues affecting communities to a global audience.

What’s Being Said

Minaj said her connection to Nigeria through her pastor and Nigerian fans motivated her to speak out, She called on other celebrities and influencers to join the campaign, arguing that public figures should not remain silent simply because an issue may be controversial.

What’s Next

Minaj said she hopes more public figures will join efforts to raise awareness about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. She also indicated that she intends to do more to support the cause.

Bottom Line

Nicki Minaj says her Nigerian pastor and Nigerian fans inspired her to speak out about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, while urging other celebrities and influencers to use their platforms to raise awareness.