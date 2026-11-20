By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 20th, 2026

Key Points

· Coca-Cola is marking 75 years of operations in Nigeria in 2026 under the theme “Still Refreshing Nigeria”

· The Coca-Cola system in Nigeria, made up of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), began on a single production line in Lagos

· A limited-edition 60cl PET bottle offers 20% more product at the same price across four variants, including Coca-Cola Less Sugar

· Johnny Drille recorded a “Coca-Cola 75th Anthem” with a 75-member choir, one voice for each year in Nigeria

· At an Abuja ceremony, SGF George Akume represented President Tinubu and congratulated NBC and Coca-Cola HBC on the milestone

· The system is reported to support about 160,000 jobs and inject about $1bn into the economy

Main Story

Coca-Cola is celebrating 75 years of operations in Nigeria with a nationwide programme built around the theme “Still Refreshing Nigeria.” The Coca-Cola system in the country, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Bottling Company, traces its start to a single production line in Lagos.

To mark the milestone, the company introduced a limited-edition 60cl PET bottle wrapped in the colours of the Nigerian flag. It gives consumers 20 per cent more product without a price increase and is available across four of the brand’s popular variants, including Coca-Cola Less Sugar. The anniversary also includes consumer rewards and activities focused on music, culture and community, including surprise wedding gestures for couples.

At an official ceremony in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, representing President Bola Tinubu, congratulated NBC and Coca-Cola HBC on their 75-year milestone. NBC Managing Director Goran Sladic described the journey as “75 years of growth with Nigeria.” Coca-Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanovic reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the country, and a French-language report mentions a planned $1bn investment.

The Issues

The anniversary comes as economic pressure continues to reshape how Nigerians spend. By giving more product at the same price, Coca-Cola is pairing celebration with a value message, aimed at keeping loyal consumers at a time when inflation has squeezed household budgets.

The milestone also highlights the weight of the company’s local footprint. Reports say the system supports about 160,000 jobs, with an estimated 53 additional jobs supported across the economy for every direct job created, and injects about $1bn into the economy. These figures come from the company’s own reporting and have not been independently verified here. Its recycling facility, which can process up to 13,000 metric tonnes of plastic bottles a year, is presented as part of its sustainability agenda.

The planned investment also raises questions about timing and scope. Details of the amount, the facilities involved and the timeline come mainly from one report and should be confirmed.

What’s Being Said

Marketing Director Yusuf Murtala said that after 75 years, Coca-Cola remains focused on still refreshing Nigerians through innovative products, consumer experiences and campaigns that adapt to changing preferences. He said the 60cl bottle is a reminder of why the brand remains a preferred companion in moments of celebration.

Akume praised the 75-year journey from Lagos as a contribution to Nigeria’s economic development, and welcomed companies willing to produce locally, develop Nigerian talent and strengthen local supply chains. Sladic said NBC is proud of its role in creating opportunities, developing people, supporting communities and strengthening local value chains.

Coca-Cola HBC executives called Nigeria the “cradle” of the group, where its business began, and said the country remains central to its future.

What’s Next

The anniversary activities, including consumer rewards and cultural events, are expected to continue through the year. Attention will turn to the planned investment and how it translates into new production capacity and jobs.

Consumers can expect more anniversary packs and campaigns, while observers will watch how the value-led packaging strategy affects sales in a price-sensitive market.

Bottom Line

Coca-Cola is using its 75th year in Nigeria to combine nostalgia with a value offer and a renewed investment pledge, betting that its long local history and bigger bottles at the same price will keep it close to Nigerian households.