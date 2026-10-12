APC targets 80% of sokoto votes for Tinubu in 2027

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• APC chieftain Yusuf Dingyadi says the party is targeting at least 80 per cent of votes in Sokoto State for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

• Dingyadi expressed confidence that the APC would win the presidency, governorship and all legislative seats in the state.

• He said the party expects to secure at least 15 million votes across the North-West.

• The APC presidential campaign is scheduled to launch in Kaduna on October 24.

• The remarks came during an empowerment programme for 300 indigent people in Sokoto State.

Main Story

The All Progressives Congress has set a target of securing at least 80 per cent of votes in Sokoto State for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the APC National Chairman, Yusuf Dingyadi, expressed confidence that the ruling party would win all elective positions in the state, including the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

Dingyadi spoke on Sunday at Dundaye, headquarters of Dundaye District in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, during an empowerment programme organised by the Managing Director of the Sokoto State Media Corporation, Labaran Dundaye, for 300 indigent residents.

“We have no doubt that we will win elections. By the grace of God, APC is going to win the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidency, “Out of 100 per cent, we will get at least 80 per cent of all votes to be cast,” he said.

The former BBC Hausa Service correspondent also expressed optimism about the party’s chances across the North-West, claiming that the region had more than 20 million votes, of which the APC expected to secure at least 15 million, He attributed the party’s confidence to its preparations for the elections, including the establishment of campaign committees at ward, local government and zonal levels.

Dingyadi also announced that the APC presidential campaign would be launched in Kaduna on October 24, The APC chieftain commended Dundaye for providing cash assistance to 300 beneficiaries drawn from Dundaye, Gumburawa and Gidan Bubu districts, describing the initiative as an example of people-oriented leadership.

He urged politicians and public office holders to support residents in their communities through assistance and empowerment programmes, Dingyadi also called on Nigerians to contribute to community development and complement government efforts instead of relying entirely on the government for social amenities.

In his remarks, Dundaye said the financial assistance was intended to complement the efforts of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu to improve residents’ welfare and ease their economic difficulties, He urged Sokoto residents to support Tinubu, Aliyu, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Dundaye praised the projects attributed to the Tinubu administration in northern Nigeria and described the coming election as an opportunity for residents to reciprocate the government’s efforts, The Chairman of Wamakko Local Government Council, Umar Dundaye, also commended the empowerment programme and urged other political leaders to emulate the initiative.

Other speakers, including APC Assistant State Financial Secretary Sani Dalla Dalla, the party chairman in the area, Rua Umar Nabana, and the SSMC Manager of Social Media and ICT, Siraju Bello Gumburawa, described the programme as commendabl, They encouraged beneficiaries to use the financial assistance judiciously, while some recipients expressed appreciation to the donor and pledged continued support for the APC.

The Issues

The APC’s target reflects its ambition to consolidate political support in Sokoto State and the wider North-West ahead of the 2027 general elections, However, the projected 80 per cent share of votes in Sokoto and the target of 15 million votes across the North-West remain party expectations rather than confirmed electoral outcomes, The empowerment programme also highlighted the role of community-level financial assistance in political engagement ahead of the elections.

What’s Being Said

Dingyadi said the APC was confident of victory at all levels and pointed to the party’s campaign structures as part of its preparations, Dundaye urged residents to support Tinubu and other APC candidates, arguing that government projects and efforts to improve welfare deserved public support, Other party representatives called for unity and encouraged beneficiaries to make responsible use of the financial assistance.

What’s Next

The APC presidential campaign is expected to launch in Kaduna on October 24, according to Dingyadi, The party is also expected to continue its preparations through campaign committees established at ward, local government and zonal levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bottom Line

The APC has announced an ambitious target of winning at least 80 per cent of votes in Sokoto State for Tinubu in 2027. While Dingyadi expressed confidence in the party’s prospects across the North-West, the eventual outcome will be determined by voters at the polls.