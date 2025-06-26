NGX Soars Past ₦76 Trillion As Investors Bag ₦1.18 Trillion In Market Gains

A renewed surge in investor activity has propelled the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to a historic market capitalization milestone, surpassing ₦76 trillion. The bullish sentiment that swept through the trading floor today translated into ₦1.184 trillion in fresh gains for investors.

The NGX All-Share Index jumped by 1.22%, rising 1,466.87 basis points to close at an all-time high of 121,257.69 points, with the year-to-date return also ticking higher.

The impressive market movement was partially influenced by the additional listing of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc’s 2,944,772,083 ordinary shares, priced at 50 kobo each, following its rights issue, boosting overall market liquidity.

Market optimism remained strong as equities posted gains for the sixth consecutive trading day, buoyed by robust demand across leading market sectors.

According to Atlass Portfolio Limited, total daily transactions rose compared to the previous session, with volumes increasing by 0.81% and value traded climbing 11.48%. In total, 861.67 million shares valued at ₦26.18 billion were traded in 22,896 deals.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart, accounting for 9.68% of shares traded, followed by CAVERTON (7.49%), ZENITHBANK (7.07%), JAPAULGOLD (6.56%), and ACCESSCORP (5.67%). ZENITHBANK was the top performer in value terms, representing 13.19% of the total value traded.

On the gainers’ board, DANGSUGAR and OANDO recorded a 10% price increase each. Other major gainers included CHAMPION (+9.98%), CILEASING (+9.98%), CWG (+9.95%), ELLAHLAKES (+9.94%), and LEGENDINT (+9.93%).

Meanwhile, 17 stocks declined. UPL topped the losers’ list with a 6.25% drop. Others included MULTIVERSE (-4.89%), WAPCO (-4.10%), NESTLE (-3.33%), VFDGROUP (-2.55%), and STERLINGNG (-1.55%).

Sector-wide performance was largely positive. The banking index rose 2.38%, consumer goods advanced 2.25%, industrial gained 2.24%, insurance edged up 1.97%, and oil & gas appreciated by 1.10%.

The upbeat trading session closed with a market breadth of 62 gainers to 17 losers, underscoring strong investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.