Lagos To Launch 110-Day Ogudu-Ifako Bridge Renovation, Implements Traffic Diversions

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to commence critical rehabilitation works on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge, starting from Saturday, June 28, 2025. The large-scale repairs will be executed over a 110-day period, concluding on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

According to a release issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the restoration will unfold in eight systematic phases targeting both sides of the bridge. The initial four phases will concentrate on the Alapere-bound carriageway, spanning June 28 to August 16, while the final four phases, affecting the Oworonshoki-bound section, will proceed from August 16 to October 5.

To mitigate the traffic impact, the government has mapped out diversion strategies for commuters at each stage of the repair. During the first phase, motorists traveling from Iyana Oworo are encouraged to navigate through Gbagada, connecting with Anthony before merging back onto Ikorodu Road. Only one lane will remain open at a time within the construction zone, with a buffer of 50 metres cordoned off on either side.

For Phase Two, commuters coming from Eko Bridge should divert through Funsho Williams Avenue to reach Ikorodu Road.

Transport Commissioner, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents of organized traffic management throughout the operation. “Our aim is to ensure safety and structural reliability of the bridge infrastructure. We acknowledge the temporary inconvenience, and our teams are fully mobilized to manage the process efficiently,” Osiyemi said.

Traffic flow will be regulated by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), while the Lagos Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, via its Office of Infrastructure, will oversee engineering supervision, focusing specifically on critical expansion joint repairs.

The public has been advised to factor in the expected delays when planning commutes and to remain patient as the improvements progress.