NGX sheds ₦5.6 trillion as investor sell-off deepens

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 22, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities investors lost ₦5.64 trillion as bearish sentiment dominated trading throughout the week

The NGX All-Share Index declined 3.59% to 235,941.27 points while market capitalisation fell to ₦151.33 trillion

Banking, insurance and industrial goods stocks recorded the sharpest losses amid sustained profit-taking pressure

Main Story

Nigeria’s stock market suffered one of its steepest weekly declines in recent months as investors lost more than ₦5.64 trillion following widespread sell-offs across major sectors of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Market data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 3.59% week-on-week to close at 235,941.27 points, while total market capitalisation declined from previous levels to ₦151.33 trillion. The downturn also reduced the market’s year-to-date return to 51.62%, although the benchmark index remains among the best-performing equity markets globally in 2026.

Trading activity presented a mixed picture. While total transaction volume fell by 38.04% to 3.08 billion shares, the number of deals increased by 21.70% to 287,541 transactions. The value of trades also rose by 22.73% to ₦254.79 billion, suggesting investors were selectively repositioning portfolios despite the broader market weakness.

Sectoral performance remained overwhelmingly negative. The NGX Banking Index recorded the largest decline, falling 10.49%, followed by the Insurance Index, which lost 7.22%. The Industrial Goods Index dropped 4.11%, while Commodity, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices fell 2.20%, 1.61% and 1.06% respectively.

Market breadth remained weak, with only 16 gainers against 78 decliners during the week.

“The Nigerian equities market is expected to remain cautious in the near term as profit-taking activities and weak investor sentiment continue to weigh on performance,” said Cowry Asset Management Limited in its weekly market review.

Among the week’s top performers, ROYALEX gained 13.3%, while ENAMELWA, LEARNAFRICA and NEIMETH each advanced 10%. On the downside, INTENEGINS led the losers with a 40.4% decline, followed by ABBEYBDS and TRIPPLEG.

What’s Being Said

“The week’s performance points to a weakened investment environment characterised by broad-based selloffs, cautious investor positioning and subdued market sentiment,” said Cowry Asset Management Limited.

Analysts at several Lagos-based investment firms noted that the recent correction reflects heightened profit-taking after the market’s strong rally during the first half of the year. They added that investors are increasingly focused on corporate earnings releases and macroeconomic indicators for fresh direction.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor second-quarter and half-year earnings results expected from listed companies in the coming weeks

Market participants are expected to track inflation, exchange-rate movements and monetary policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria

Analysts expect selective bargain hunting in fundamentally strong stocks as valuations become more attractive following the correction

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Despite the sharp weekly decline, the NGX remains firmly positive for 2026. However, the scale of the correction highlights growing investor caution and suggests the market’s next direction will depend heavily on corporate earnings performance and broader economic conditions.