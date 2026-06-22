Oil and gas stocks lead NGX with 111% return

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 22, 2026

Key Points

The NGX Oil and Gas Index has surged 111.13% year-to-date, making it the best-performing sector on the exchange

Industrial Goods stocks gained 95.79%, while the benchmark All-Share Index returned 51.62%

Banking, Consumer Goods and Insurance sectors significantly lagged the broader market rally

Main Story

Nigeria’s Oil and Gas sector has emerged as the clear leader of the 2026 stock market rally, delivering a year-to-date return of 111.13% and outperforming every other sector on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Latest NGX data as of June 19, 2026, shows that the benchmark All-Share Index has returned 51.62% this year despite a recent market correction that erased more than 16,500 points from its May record high.

The Oil and Gas Index’s exceptional performance was driven primarily by strong gains in key energy stocks, particularly Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy. Aradel Holdings has gained 161% since the beginning of the year, while Seplat Energy has advanced 95.6%.

The Industrial Goods Index ranked as the second-best performer, returning 95.79%, supported by investor optimism surrounding infrastructure spending and improving operating conditions for manufacturers.

Other outperforming indices included the NGX Lotus II Index, which tracks Sharia-compliant equities and returned 85.15%, as well as the Premium Index, which gained 70.32%.

By contrast, several major sectors underperformed. The Banking Index returned 35.77%, while the Consumer Goods Index rose only 18.14%. The Insurance Index remained the weakest performer, recording a negative return of 1.75% for the year.

Market analysts said the divergence highlights a strong investor preference for energy and industrial stocks amid ongoing economic adjustments and changing sector fundamentals.

What’s Being Said

“The sector performance data reveals a highly concentrated market rally led by a small number of energy and industrial stocks,” market analysts reviewing NGX data noted.

Investment professionals say banking stocks have been weighed down by valuation concerns and profit-taking activities despite strong earnings performance from major lenders, while consumer goods companies continue to grapple with elevated costs and weak consumer spending.

What’s Next

Investors will assess whether the recent market correction triggers a rotation into undervalued banking and consumer goods stocks

Half-year corporate earnings reports are expected to influence sector allocation decisions

Analysts will closely monitor whether oil and gas stocks can sustain their current momentum through the second half of 2026

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The Nigerian stock market’s impressive 2026 performance has not been evenly distributed. Oil and gas companies have generated extraordinary returns, while several traditionally dominant sectors have struggled to keep pace, creating one of the widest sector performance gaps seen on the NGX in recent years.