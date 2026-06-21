FG releases N21.2m to states for Ebola preparedness

Key points

Federal Government has approved the release of N21.2 million to each state for outbreak preparedness.

The funds will support readiness against Ebola Virus Disease and other public health threats.

The disbursement represents 50 per cent of the State Outbreak Investigation and Response Fund allocation.

States are required to account for current and previous outbreak response funds within six months.

Nigeria currently has no confirmed Ebola case.

Main Story

The Federal Government has approved the release of N21.2 million in outbreak investigation and response funds to each state to strengthen preparedness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats.

The funds, approved by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Pate, represent 50 per cent of the State Outbreak Investigation and Response Fund (S-OIRF) allocation and will be disbursed through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) gateway of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. The Ministry of Health said the intervention forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s disease surveillance, preparedness and rapid response capabilities.

The approval also complements the activities of the multi-sectoral Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Other Health Threats, which will be chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Although Nigeria has no confirmed Ebola case, the government said proactive measures are necessary to enhance readiness and ensure states have the resources needed to respond effectively to public health emergencies.

The ministry added that beneficiary states are expected to comply with financial management and reporting requirements while retiring both current and previously disbursed outbreak response funds within six months.

The Issues

Preparedness against Ebola and other disease outbreaks.

Strengthening disease surveillance and emergency response systems.

Funding support for state-level public health interventions.

Accountability and transparency in outbreak response spending.

National health security and disease prevention.

What’s Being Said

“This approval reflects our commitment to both health security and accountability.” — Prof. Mohammed Pate

“We will continue to support states to strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats while ensuring transparency in the use of public resources.” — Prof. Mohammed Pate

States must retire both current and previously disbursed outbreak response funds within six months. — Prof. Mohammed Pate

What’s Next

States will receive and deploy the outbreak response funds.

The Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Other Health Threats will coordinate preparedness activities.

States are expected to strengthen surveillance and emergency response systems.

Compliance monitoring and financial reporting will follow fund disbursement.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has released outbreak response funds to states as part of a proactive strategy to strengthen Ebola preparedness, improve disease surveillance and reinforce Nigeria’s public health emergency response capacity.