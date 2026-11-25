KEY POINTS

NGX Group is seeking stronger investment partnerships with UAE financial institutions, exchanges and sovereign wealth funds.

Proposed areas of cooperation include cross-border investments, dual listings, technology sharing and training.

The group has invited UAE investors to the proposed December 1 listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE on the Nigerian Exchange.

NGX is also proposing a UAE Golden Visa pathway for up to 50 qualifying executives of listed companies.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) is seeking stronger investment ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attract foreign capital into Nigeria’s capital market and expand access to international investors.

The Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, made the proposal during a strategic meeting with UAE investment and trade stakeholders in Dubai on Tuesday.

Kwairanga said the discussions focused on cross-border investments, dual listings, knowledge exchange and partnerships between Nigerian and UAE businesses.

He identified infrastructure, energy, financial services and technology as sectors offering significant investment opportunities in Nigeria.

According to him, stronger relationships between Nigerian capital market institutions and UAE financial centres could mobilise long-term investment and give businesses access to a wider pool of international capital.

“One area of particular interest to us is developing stronger institutional relationships with the Dubai Financial Market, Nasdaq Dubai and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange,” he said.

The NGX chairman said such partnerships could support cross-border investments, dual listings and knowledge exchange, while connecting African businesses with investors in the Middle East.

He also expressed interest in engaging UAE sovereign wealth funds, investment institutions and strategic investors seeking long-term opportunities across Africa.

Kwairanga cited NGX Group’s investments in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange and Nairobi Securities Exchange as evidence of its commitment to strengthening African capital market integration. He said the group was interested in extending similar partnerships to the UAE.

The discussions also covered cooperation in trade, manufacturing, training and capacity building for Nigerian businesses and capital market operators.

THE ISSUES

The proposed partnerships could create additional channels for Nigerian companies seeking foreign investment, particularly through access to investors and capital markets in the UAE.

Dual listings would allow eligible companies to access investors in more than one market, potentially broadening their funding options and visibility. However, the benefits would depend on investor demand, regulatory requirements and the ability of companies to meet the listing conditions of both exchanges.

Kwairanga also expressed interest in opportunities for UAE companies operating in Nigeria to list on the Nigerian Exchange, while Nigerian multinationals could explore access to UAE capital markets.

He identified the Dangote Group as a potential beneficiary and invited UAE stakeholders to attend the proposed December 1 listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos.

The chairman also proposed exploring a structured UAE Golden Visa pathway for up to 50 qualifying principals and senior executives of NGX-listed companies. He noted that the proposal would remain subject to UAE eligibility and compliance requirements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Kwairanga said NGX Group and Dubai Financial Market already had a foundation for cooperation, with discussions covering dual listings, technology sharing, knowledge exchange and training.

He said the group wanted to extend similar engagements to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange.

“It is because of the resilience and the spirit of anything being possible, as long as you can envision and plan for it,” he said.

He urged UAE stakeholders to facilitate introductions to relevant exchanges, investment institutions and strategic investors.

WHAT’S NEXT

NGX Group is seeking to deepen discussions with UAE financial institutions and investment organisations, with the proposed Dangote refinery listing on December 1 serving as an immediate opportunity to engage potential investors.

Further progress will depend on the outcome of discussions with the exchanges, investment institutions and relevant regulators.

BOTTOM LINE

NGX Group is looking beyond domestic and African markets to attract capital from the UAE. If the proposed partnerships translate into actual listings, investments and business financing, they could widen funding opportunities for Nigerian companies and strengthen links between the two financial markets.