KEY POINTS

About 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide in 2025, according to a new UN report.

The figure represents five victims every hour.

Africa recorded the highest rate of partner and family-related femicide, at 2.9 victims per 100,000 female population.

Only 7% of women who experience physical or sexual violence report it to the police, according to a separate UN Women report.

UN agencies are calling for stronger survivor protection, improved access to justice and greater accountability for perpetrators.

MAIN STORY

About 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide in 2025, equivalent to five deaths every hour, according to a new report by the United Nations.

The 2026 Femicide Brief, published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women on Tuesday, found that partners and relatives were responsible for 60% of the 78,000 intentional killings of women and girls recorded globally last year.

The report was released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

A separate UN Women report, titled Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, highlights the difficulties survivors face when reporting abuse and seeking legal redress.

It estimates that 840 million women and girls have experienced physical or sexual violence during their lifetime. However, only 7% of women who experience such violence report it to the police.

The report also found that just 23% of survivors seek help from family members, their communities or the authorities.

Briefing journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said fewer women were seeking help in countries where the organisation had tracked reporting trends.

“The silence is getting louder in most countries where we have tracked it over time. Fewer women are seeking help today than before. We are going backwards,” she said.

She added that justice systems often made silence appear safer than reporting abuse.

“It costs nothing to believe someone. And it changes everything to believe a survivor, every single time,” she said, urging communities and institutions to support survivors even when they cannot provide physical evidence or recall every detail of their experiences.

THE ISSUES

The figures point to two connected problems: the scale of violence against women and the difficulty survivors face in obtaining protection and justice.

The femicide report found that Africa recorded the highest rate of intimate partner and family-related killings, with 2.9 victims per 100,000 female population. The Americas followed with 1.4, Oceania with 1.1, Asia with 0.6 and Europe with 0.5.

The report also found that femicide rates have declined more slowly than overall homicide rates. Between 2010 and 2025, homicide rates fell nearly twice as fast as femicide rates in the Americas and about 1.5 times as fast in Europe.

Barriers to justice further complicate the situation. UN Women estimates that between 63% and 97% of reported cases do not result in a conviction.

Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of UN Women’s Ending Violence Against Women Section, said survivors often face repeated questioning and intimidation while cases drop out of the justice system.

Regional differences are also significant. Only 16% of survivors in Asia seek help, compared with 31% in Africa and 40% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the European Union, 64% of survivors confide in someone close to them, but only 14% report violence to the police.

Violence is also increasingly affecting women’s participation in public and digital spaces. UN Women found that 70% of women in public life surveyed, including journalists, activists and human rights defenders, had experienced online violence.

Mingeirou warned that women were being pushed out of digital spaces and public life instead of perpetrators being held accountable.

UNODC Executive Director Monica Juma attributed the persistence of violence to harmful social attitudes, prevailing norms and failures in institutional safeguards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Gumbonzvanda said justice systems must become more responsive to survivors and urged institutions to believe women who report abuse.

Mingeirou called attention to the high proportion of reported cases that fail to result in convictions, warning that this creates a culture of impunity.

Both UN agencies are calling for stronger prevention measures, better survivor protection and accountability for perpetrators.

WHAT’S NEXT

The findings come ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, which begins the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The campaign runs until Human Rights Day on December 10.

This year’s theme is “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity”.

UN Women and UNODC are urging governments, businesses, the media, women’s organisations and communities to strengthen prevention, improve access to justice and protect survivors.

The campaign also encourages people around the world to “orange the world” as a show of solidarity against violence towards women and girls.

BOTTOM LINE

The UN figures show that violence against women remains widespread, while many survivors struggle to report abuse or secure convictions. Reducing femicide will require more than public awareness campaigns. It will also depend on institutions that protect survivors, investigate allegations effectively and hold perpetrators accountable.