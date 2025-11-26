NGX Recovers With N94bn Upswing As Investors Return To Market

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) staged a notable rebound on Tuesday, adding more than N94 billion in market value as investors responded positively to the monetary authority’s decision to maintain benchmark interest rates. The move helped reverse six consecutive sessions of losses that rattled the equities market last week, even as the year-to-date performance remains slightly above 40%.

Market operators noted that the renewed momentum was driven by selective bargain-hunting across key sectors, with traders adopting a cautious but opportunistic approach following the recent selloff.

By the close of trading, the All-Share Index advanced by 148.52 basis points, finishing at 143,763.13 points. Market capitalisation increased accordingly, rising by ₦94.46 billion to settle at ₦91.44 trillion.

Investors channelled significant interest into stocks such as NCR, IKEJAHOTEL, STERLINGNG, PRESTIGE, and ROYALEX, among others. Despite this rebound, total market activity weakened as both total traded volume and transaction value dipped by -18.62% and -34.04%, respectively.

Trading data showed that approximately 556.15 million units, worth ₦18,713.87 million, exchanged hands in 19,500 deals.

In terms of volume, FIRSTHOLDCO dominated the session with 16.95% of total trades, followed by ACCESSCORP (14.79%), FIDELITYBK (7.56%), FCMB (6.88%), and UBA (5.78%).

On the value chart, STANBIC emerged as the session’s top contributor, accounting for 17.20% of the total value traded. Meanwhile, NCR led the gainers’ log with a +9.98% increase, ahead of IKEJAHOTEL (+9.86%), PRESTIGE (+9.56%), EUNISELL (+9.49%), STERLINGNG (+8.96%), DAARCOMM (+8.79%), and several others.

Nineteen equities finished the session in the red. CAVERTON and UNIONDICON recorded the steepest losses with -10.00% each. Other top laggards included SUNUASSUR (-4.78%), LASACO (-4.58%), MANSARD (-4.23%), and NSLTECH (-3.75%).

With 26 gainers against 19 losers, market breadth closed positive. Sectoral performance was largely mixed: the Banking Index posted a +0.38% increase, followed by Consumer Goods with +0.01%, while both the Insurance (-0.84%) and Oil & Gas (-0.17%) indices weakened. Industrial Goods remained unchanged.