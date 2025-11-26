BOUESTI Launches TechHub To Strengthen Student Innovation

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere-Ekiti, has officially launched its Innovation and Technology Hub, TechHub BOUESTI, aimed at equipping students with cutting-edge skills, fostering creativity, and promoting entrepreneurship.

The initiative was pioneered by a 400-level Computer Science student, Michael Olukayode (Mikaelson), and received full support from the university’s management. Speaking at the launch, Olukayode described the hub as “a springboard for innovation, collaboration, and transformation,” adding that it was created to help students “dream bigger, build solutions, and prepare for the future.”

TechHub BOUESTI will serve as a learning and incubation space where students can explore emerging technologies through workshops, training programmes, developer communities, and innovation-driven projects. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly advancing quality education, decent work, and industry-focused innovation.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the Vice Chancellor, faculty leaders, guest speakers, and students. Cybersecurity consultant Samuel Afolabi delivered a keynote lecture titled “What I Will Tell My Younger Self in Cybersecurity,” encouraging students to prioritize digital security as a critical skill for the evolving workforce.

Nigerian universities have increasingly embraced technology and innovation hubs to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands. While many institutions face challenges such as limited access to modern equipment, insufficient funding, and outdated curricula, initiatives like TechHub BOUESTI aim to prepare graduates for a competitive digital economy. The hub also positions BOUESTI as a leader in digital literacy and entrepreneurship within Ekiti State and across Nigeria.

With TechHub BOUESTI, the university joins a growing number of Nigerian institutions investing in innovation hubs to drive academic growth, empower students, and contribute to national development.