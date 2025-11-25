FCT Police Ban Sale And Use Of Firecrackers This Yuletide

As Nigeria enters the festive Ember-month season, marked by heightened celebrations from November through December, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned residents against selling, purchasing, or using firecrackers, knockout explosives, and other unauthorised pyrotechnics.

These months are traditionally associated with increased public gatherings, celebrations, and commercial activities, which heighten the risk of accidents and disturbances.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson, issued the advisory on Monday, expressing concern over the growing circulation of such items and the associated public safety risks.

“Firecrackers pose serious safety hazards, including injuries, fire outbreaks, and widespread panic,” the statement said. “They also create opportunities for criminal elements to mask unlawful activities. Beyond these risks, their indiscriminate use disrupts public peace and endangers vulnerable members of the community, particularly children, the elderly, and persons with underlying health conditions. Residents are therefore strongly urged to comply with this advisory.”

FCT Police officers have been directed to enforce the ban and ensure that violators are arrested and prosecuted. The public is also encouraged to report anyone involved in the sale or use of firecrackers.

Similar measures have been announced by the Imo and Plateau State Police Commands, which prohibited the sale, distribution, and use of fireworks and knockout explosives ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. These actions aim to prevent injuries, fires, and disturbances during the festive period.