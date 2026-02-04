The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the trading session on a positive note, with equity investors recording a ₦332 billion increase in portfolio value, driven largely by renewed interest in high-capitalization stocks.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 31 basis points, reflecting steady buying activity as investors positioned ahead of ongoing 2025 corporate earnings releases.

Market data showed that the total market capitalisation increased from ₦106.162 trillion at the opening bell to ₦106.494 trillion at the close, representing a 0.31% gain. In tandem, the ASI climbed from 165,384.64 points to 165,901.57 points, adding 516.93 points during the session.

Gains were supported by strong performances in heavyweight stocks, including Dangote Cement, GTCO, Zenith Bank, and several other blue-chip equities. These advances pushed year-to-date market returns to 6.61%.

On the gainers’ chart, Union Dicon Salt, Zichis Agro Allied Industries, Industrial and Medical Gases, and Austinlaz all posted the maximum daily gain of 10%, closing at ₦9.90, ₦5.06, ₦34.65, and ₦4.07 per share, respectively. RT Briscoe followed closely with a 9.95% increase to ₦9.50.

Conversely, Cutix and Omatek Ventures topped the losers’ table, shedding 10% each to close at ₦3.15 and ₦2.43 per share. Union Homes REIT declined by 9.95% to ₦76.90, while Sunu Assurances and Deap Capital Management lost 9.94% and 9.93%, respectively.

Market sentiment remained marginally bullish, with 35 stocks advancing against 34 decliners at the close of trading.

Trading activity reflected mixed momentum. A total of 736.4 million shares valued at ₦24.7 billion exchanged hands in 46,026 deals, compared with 762.8 million shares worth ₦18.4 billion traded in 55,374 transactions in the previous session. This represented a 3.45% drop in volume, a 17% decline in transactions, and a 29% increase in turnover value.

GTCO dominated the session, accounting for the highest trading volume and value, with 65.90 million shares exchanged for ₦6.53 billion—representing 8.95% of total volume and 26.47% of market value.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Banking Index rose by 132 basis points, supported by gains in Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, and GTCO, despite losses in Fidelity Bank, FCMB, and UBA.

The Consumer Goods Index slipped by 23 basis points following declines in International Breweries and NNFM, although stocks such as Honeywell Flour, NASCON, McNichols, and Champion Breweries recorded gains.

Similarly, the Oil and Gas Index declined by 17 basis points on losses in Eterna, Japaul Gold, and Oando, while the Industrial Index gained 69 basis points, buoyed by strength in Austinlaz, Dangote Cement, and Tripple Gee, despite a sharp drop in Cutix.