Nigerian Box Office To Cross ₦20 Billion In 2026 Driven By “Pricing Power”

Nigeria’s cinema industry is on track to hit a historic revenue milestone of ₦20 billion by the end of 2026, according to the latest West Africa Box Office (WABO) Year Book. This represents a staggering growth trajectory from ₦11.58 billion in 2024 and ₦15.64 billion in 2025.

However, industry analysts at Nairametrics note a concerning trend: this revenue surge is not fueled by a massive influx of new moviegoers, but by a “Pricing Power” strategy. Average ticket prices have climbed from ₦4,341 in 2024 to nearly ₦6,000 in 2026, effectively repositioning cinema from a mass-market outing to a premium, event-driven experience.

The shift toward higher pricing is a strategic move by cinema operators to offset rising operational costs such as power and facility maintenance, amid persistent inflationary pressures.

While the admissions growth remains modest (projected at just 2.95 million for 2026), the industry is increasingly reliant on “Blockbuster Events” to drive traffic. High-value releases from Nollywood heavyweights like Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, whose films now account for roughly 20% of total West African box office earnings, have proven that a dedicated audience is willing to pay more for high-quality, relatable local stories.

This “concentration effect” means that while a few top-tier Nollywood and Hollywood titles are breaking records, mid-tier films are finding it harder to compete for a shrinking pool of price-sensitive viewers.

To combat this, cinemas are diversifying their revenue streams, with 70% of new sites featuring “Premium” or “VIP” screens that command even higher prices (up to ₦14,000 for 3D or DBOX experiences). As the industry consolidates, the focus for 2026 has shifted from aggressive site expansion to maximizing the yield per seat, ensuring that even with fewer people in the halls, the box office continues to ring loud.