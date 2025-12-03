Aviation Ministry Celebrates Stakeholders As Nigeria Marks 100 Years Of Flight

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has praised key players in Nigeria’s aviation sector for their roles in improving safety, operations, and passenger confidence over the years.

Permanent Secretary Ibrahim Kana gave the commendation in Abuja during an event marking a century of aviation in the country. He said the ministry remains committed to building a stronger, more efficient aviation system that creates opportunities and enhances Nigeria’s global standing.

Kana expressed appreciation to industry pioneers, current operators, international partners, and the Nigerian public, noting that their collective effort has shaped the sector’s growth.

He also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s support for aviation reforms and credited him for appointing Festus Keyamo as minister. According to Kana, the minister has brought commitment and vision to the sector.

Reflecting on the improvements over the decades, he recalled the days when flying in Nigeria was marked by uncertainty and fear, with passengers often anxious throughout a flight. He said current advancements have raised safety standards to the point where travellers now fly with ease and confidence.

Kana urged stakeholders to view the industry’s 100-year milestone not only as a moment of reflection but as a platform for future progress. He said sustained collaboration among government institutions, industry experts, and global partners will be crucial to achieving safer and more reliable air travel across Nigeria.