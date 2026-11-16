NGX Group acquires 10% stake in Nairobi Securities Exchange

KEY POINTS

Nigerian Exchange Group has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The investment is part of NGX Group’s strategy to expand its presence across African capital markets.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen financial links between West and East Africa.

It follows the group’s earlier strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), expanding its investment footprint into East Africa.

The group announced the acquisition in a statement on Monday, describing it as part of its pan-African growth strategy.

According to NGX Group, the investment is expected to strengthen financial connections between West and East Africa and create opportunities for cross-border investment.

The acquisition also gives the Nigerian exchange group exposure to Kenya’s capital market and broadens its investment portfolio beyond Nigeria.

It follows an earlier strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

NGX Group said the Nairobi investment supports three priorities: regional integration, portfolio diversification and shareholder value.

The Group Chairman, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, said the investment reflected the growing importance of connecting African capital markets.

“African capital markets are at an inflection point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture.

“Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent.

“Our investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a disciplined, long-term step in that direction, strengthening the financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value,” he said.

The Group Managing Director, Mr Temi Popoola, said the investment would help build a more diversified exchange group with a stronger presence across African markets.

He described Kenya as an important part of East Africa’s financial system and said the acquisition would provide exposure to its long-term growth potential.

Popoola added that the shareholding relationship would give greater permanence to existing cooperation between the two markets.

THE ISSUES

Stock exchanges provide platforms where companies raise capital and investors buy and sell securities. When exchanges across different countries develop closer relationships, they can create opportunities for investors and businesses to access markets beyond their home countries.

NGX Group’s investment in Nairobi gives it a financial interest in another African exchange, rather than limiting its exposure to Nigeria’s capital market.

The strategy could also support greater cooperation between the two markets. However, owning a 10 per cent stake does not automatically mean investors in Nigeria can freely trade securities listed in Kenya or that companies can raise money across both markets without additional arrangements.

The practical benefits will depend on the extent of cooperation between the exchanges, the development of cross-border investment channels and the regulatory arrangements governing transactions.

For NGX Group, the investment also represents portfolio diversification. Returns from its investments may increasingly depend on developments in other African markets, although the acquisition’s financial contribution will depend on the performance of the Nairobi exchange and the terms of the investment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent.”

Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group.

“Both markets have already shown what closer collaboration can achieve for issuers and investors and a shareholding relationship gives that collaboration permanence.”

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director, NGX Group.

WHAT’S NEXT

NGX Group said it would continue pursuing investments that diversify its sources of returns and strengthen its presence in African capital markets.

The group did not disclose the financial value of its acquisition or provide details of the specific operational arrangements expected to follow the investment.

BOTTOM LINE

The 10 per cent acquisition gives NGX Group a direct ownership interest in Kenya’s stock exchange and extends its pan-African investment strategy. Whether the investment translates into more cross-border trading, capital raising and investment opportunities will depend on the practical cooperation developed between the two markets.