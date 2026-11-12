Before Paris came Lagos, with its crowded markets, roadside traders, bustling traffic and unpredictable street scenes. For 22-year-old Nigerian creative Rachel Ojuromi, however, these everyday surroundings offered something extraordinary: a fashion runway waiting to be discovered.

Known on Instagram as Give Rachel a Shot, Ojuromi has captured international attention by transforming the busy streets of Lagos into an unconventional fashion stage. Through striking videos and photographs featuring thrifted clothing, recycled materials and creative styling, she has demonstrated that fashion does not have to depend on expensive designer wardrobes or luxury locations.

Over the past six months, Ojuromi and her creative team have turned ordinary moments across Lagos into compelling fashion productions, attracting attention from pedestrians, traders and influential figures in the international fashion industry.

Turning Lagos Streets into a Fashion Runway

Working alongside her childhood friend, neighbour and stylist, Debby Fasingha, Ojuromi develops distinctive looks using secondhand clothes, wardrobe finds and fabric scraps, many sourced from local markets such as Yaba Market.

Their productions take place in neighbourhoods including Gbagada and Yaba, where everyday street activities become part of the creative experience. Rather than relying on elaborate studio settings, the duo embraces the energy and unpredictability of Lagos.

In one memorable video, Ojuromi confidently walks along a busy Lagos road with a tray of bananas balanced on her head. Another features her sitting outside a roadside shop, sharing tea with a teenage boy.

The tea scene was inspired by a Japanese advertising campaign. Interestingly, the boy was not originally part of the production. After a passerby learned that the team needed someone to play the tea drinker, she returned with her son, who eventually appeared in the video.

For Ojuromi, these unexpected encounters are part of what makes creating in Lagos special. Every location, interaction and spontaneous contribution gives each production a character that cannot easily be replicated.

From a Dream of Medicine to Creative Direction

Although fashion and creativity now define her public identity, Ojuromi initially imagined a very different future.

Growing up, she was surrounded by clothing because her mother sold garments in local markets. However, her childhood ambition was to become a neurosurgeon.

Inspired by Gifted Hands, the autobiography of renowned neurosurgeon Ben Carson, she hoped to build a career in medicine and break professional barriers.

After complications with her college application, she took a year away from school and began exploring filmmaking. The experience gradually changed her perspective, helping her realise that creativity offered another way to make a meaningful contribution.

Rather than pursuing surgery, she began developing her interests in film production, photography and creative direction.

Her fashion videos emerged from experiments with street photography and the reinterpretation of international fashion collections. Together with Fasingha, she began recreating designer-inspired looks using affordable, locally available materials.

For Ojuromi, the objective is not simply to reproduce expensive fashion. It is to understand the ideas, cultural references and messages behind a collection and translate them into something accessible.

Her philosophy is straightforward: creativity should work within the reality of one’s circumstances. Instead of spending beyond her means to achieve a particular look, she finds ways to communicate the same ideas through thrifted clothing and resourcefulness.

How Chanel Discovered the Lagos Creative

Ojuromi’s growing online popularity eventually attracted the attention of one of the world’s most recognised luxury fashion houses.

She and Fasingha had created looks inspired by Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. After receiving permission from Chanel casting director Anita Bitton to publish their interpretations, their video gained significant attention within the fashion community.

Among those who noticed their work was Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy.

The engagement opened conversations that would eventually take Ojuromi beyond Lagos. She travelled to Paris and walked in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at the Grand Palais, marking a remarkable moment in her journey from Nigerian street-fashion content creator to international runway model.

Her appearance demonstrated how digital creativity, originality and an understanding of fashion can create opportunities beyond traditional industry pathways.

Building Opportunities for Africa’s Next Generation of Creatives

Despite her growing international profile, Ojuromi’s ambitions extend beyond modelling and fashion content.

She is also a filmmaker, creative director and founder and editor of Process Africa, a platform established in 2023 to promote emerging African creatives.

The initiative grew out of an event organised by her friend, young artist Temidayo Aríṣe. Recognising the challenges facing young designers, photographers, artists and other creative professionals, Ojuromi saw an opportunity to document their stories and create greater visibility for their work.

Process Africa seeks to address the barriers that often prevent emerging creatives from accessing opportunities, recognition and the resources needed to develop their careers.

Her vision also challenges the tendency to place African creativity in a separate category simply because of its geographical origins.

For Ojuromi, fashion should be recognised as fashion, art as art, and music as music, without requiring creators to constantly explain their work through the label of their continent.

From the lively markets of Lagos to the grand stage of Chanel in Paris, Rachel Ojuromi’s journey is a reminder that extraordinary creative opportunities can emerge from ordinary surroundings.

By combining thrift fashion, storytelling and an unmistakable appreciation for everyday life, she is not only building an international profile but also showing a new generation of African creatives that originality does not require a luxury budget or a prestigious address.

Conclusion

Rachel Ojuromi’s journey from the bustling streets of Lagos to the international stage of Chanel is more than a story of fashion success; it is a celebration of imagination, resourcefulness and the power of believing in one’s creative vision. By turning thrifted clothes, everyday encounters and familiar Lagos surroundings into compelling works of art, she has challenged conventional ideas about fashion and where global creative talent can emerge. As her influence continues to grow, Ojuromi is not only creating a name for herself but also opening doors for a new generation of African creatives. Her story sends a powerful message: talent does not need an expensive setting to shine, and sometimes, the road to the world’s biggest stages begins right outside your doorstep.