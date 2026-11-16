2027- LP presidential candidate quits race, backs Tinubu

By Annette Ikponmwonba |November 16th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Labour Party factional presidential candidate Kennedy Ahanotu has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race.

• Ahanotu declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and pledged to work with the City Boy Movement.

• He cited the Labour Party’s lingering leadership crisis as a major reason for his decision.

• The politician said youth leaders across the 774 local government areas urged him to support Tinubu.

• The Labour Party dismissed his claim to its membership and presidential candidacy, saying he was expelled in March 2026.

MAIN STORY

A factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Kennedy Ahanotu, has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race and declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, citing the lingering leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Ahanotu announced his decision at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, The former National Youth Leader of the party and an ally of LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he had agreed to work with the City Boy Movement to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

In May 2026, The PUNCH reported that Ahanotu emerged as the consensus presidential candidate of the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party during its presidential, governorship and House of Representatives primaries held in Abuja, The faction adopted the 42-year-old party stalwart amid the prolonged leadership crisis that had divided the opposition party.

However, Ahanotu disclosed his withdrawal on Monday, explaining that his decision followed a meeting with youth leaders across the country. He said they mandated him to engage with the President’s support group and mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

He said, “I took the decision to withdraw my presidential ambition after a meeting with the Labour Party youth structure we deployed in 2023 across the country, where all the state leaders, having witnessed and seen what the party has become, urged me to align with City Boy Movement to back President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

“Nobody is happy with what the party has become. It has spent the last few years in crisis. So, when your followers mandate you as a leader to make a bold move, you have to do it. So I heeded that call, “Of course, Seyi Tinubu has been my friend since 2022, and we have a good relationship. Most people don’t know this. He’s a great guy, very intelligent and brilliant.”

Ahanotu said the youth leaders, who represented structures across the 774 local government areas, believed the persistent crisis in the Labour Party made it necessary to explore alternative political alignments, He added, “We are currently partnering to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.”

THE ISSUES

Why Ahanotu Withdrew From the Race

Ahanotu said his decision was influenced by the Labour Party’s prolonged internal crisis, which he claimed had affected the party’s ability to function effectively, He explained that he had invested 10 years in the party after joining in 2016, having studied the manifestos of several political parties, He also said he actively campaigned for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, mobilising young Nigerians to support the Labour Party candidate.

However, he accused politicians who joined the party shortly before the 2023 elections of sidelining longstanding members after gaining political prominence, According to him, the party’s legacy members were eventually pushed out of its leadership structure.

Asked whether his support for Tinubu would be regarded as a betrayal by Labour Party stakeholders, Ahanotu said the party had betrayed him instead, He stated, “I can’t say I have betrayed anybody. I’d rather say that the party has betrayed me because the party I’ve worked for, the party I gave all, I gave 10 years to the Labour Party.”

Labour Party Rejects Ahanotu’s Claim

The Labour Party dismissed Ahanotu’s claim to its membership and presidential candidacy, insisting that neither was recognised by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led leadership, The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said Ahanotu was free to support any presidential candidate but accused him of dragging the party’s name into his political realignment.

He said Ahanotu had been expelled from the party on March 14, 2026, and was therefore no longer a member, Asogwa also argued that Ahanotu could not have been a presidential candidate of the party because he was no longer a member when the sale of presidential nomination forms began.

He said, “The young man, who used to be a member of the Labour Party, is free to root for any candidate of his choice. After all, the Constitution guarantees him that freedom to make his choice. However, the Labour Party feels particularly embarrassed that its name is being dragged into his new undertaking.

“First, the fellow was expelled by the Party as far back as 14th March 2026 and is, therefore, no longer a member of the Labour Party. He is only dragging the Party’s name along because he knows that his faceless name cannot land him a job in the APC.

“Secondly, it is a crime and an offence against the Electoral Act for anyone to refer to this individual as a former or factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He was not even a member of the Labour Party when the Party commenced the sale of its presidential nomination forms and, therefore, could not have laid claim to being a presidential candidate of the Party, or a factional one.”

Party Denies Leadership Crisis

Asogwa also dismissed Ahanotu’s claim that the party’s internal crisis influenced his decision, describing the alleged factionalisation as imaginary, He said, “There is no crisis in the Party to warrant the mention of an imaginary faction as an excuse for his defection to the APC., The party further accused politicians seeking new political platforms of unnecessarily using its name to promote their activities, Asogwa warned that the Labour Party would consider legal action against what it described as acts of impersonation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Ahanotu maintains that the Labour Party’s prolonged crisis and the demands of youth leaders influenced his decision to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and support Tinubu, However, the Labour Party insists that he was expelled in March 2026 and was never recognised as its presidential candidate by the Nenadi Usman-led leadership, The party also rejects his description of its leadership situation as a crisis.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ahanotu says he will work with the City Boy Movement to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Meanwhile, the Labour Party has warned that it may take legal action against individuals it accuses of falsely claiming to represent the party or using its name in political activities.

BOTTOM LINE

Kennedy Ahanotu has abandoned his 2027 presidential ambition and declared support for Tinubu, blaming the Labour Party’s internal crisis for his decision. However, the party has challenged his claim to its membership and factional presidential candidacy, insisting that he was expelled months before the announcement.