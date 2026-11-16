Nigeria’s inflation falls to 14.06% in October, but monthly rate rises

KEY POINTS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September.

Monthly inflation, however, increased to 0.43 per cent from 0.06 per cent.

Food inflation rose to 19.13 per cent year on year, despite a monthly decline of 0.75 per cent.

Imo recorded the highest annual headline inflation at 28.66 per cent, while Ondo had the highest annual food inflation at 31.74 per cent.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September, although the pace of monthly price increases accelerated during the period.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index and Inflation Report for October, released in Abuja on Monday.

The October headline rate was also 4.91 percentage points lower than the 18.97 per cent recorded in October 2025.

However, on a month-on-month basis, inflation increased to 0.43 per cent in October from 0.06 per cent in September. This indicates that average prices rose more quickly during October than in the preceding month.

Food inflation stood at 19.13 per cent year on year, higher than the 16.30 per cent recorded in October 2025.

On a monthly basis, food inflation was negative 0.75 per cent, compared with negative 1.55 per cent in September. This means food prices declined on average during October, but at a slower pace than in September.

The NBS attributed the movement in food prices to changes in the average prices of items including vegetable oil, Titus sardines, green peas, frozen mackerel, croaker, local rice, fresh catfish, beef, palm oil and millet flour.

Core inflation, which excludes farm produce and energy, stood at 10.78 per cent year on year in October, down from 21.25 per cent in the corresponding month of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation was negative 0.53 per cent, compared with 1.11 per cent in September.

THE ISSUES

The decline in annual headline inflation does not mean that prices have generally returned to earlier levels. It means that the rate at which prices are increasing is lower than it was a year earlier.

The monthly figures provide another perspective. Headline inflation rose to 0.43 per cent in October from 0.06 per cent in September, showing that price increases gathered pace during the month.

Food prices also require attention. Although the monthly food inflation rate was negative, the annual rate rose to 19.13 per cent. The negative monthly figure means average food prices fell during October, not that food became cheaper than it was a year ago.

For households, this distinction matters because a slower rate of price increases does not automatically restore purchasing power lost during earlier periods of high inflation.

The figures also show that inflationary pressure differed across states. National averages can therefore conceal significant differences in the cost of living faced by households in different parts of the country.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NBS reported that urban inflation stood at 14.84 per cent year on year in October, while rural inflation was 12.17 per cent.

On a monthly basis, urban inflation was 0.43 per cent, down from 0.53 per cent in September. The bureau reported rural monthly inflation at 0.18 per cent.

Imo recorded the highest year-on-year headline inflation at 28.66 per cent, followed by Enugu at 22.81 per cent and Kaduna at 21.55 per cent. Taraba had the lowest rate at 6.12 per cent, followed by Sokoto at 6.68 per cent and Ekiti at 7.64 per cent.

On a monthly basis, Bauchi recorded the highest headline inflation at 11.23 per cent, followed by Borno at 10.94 per cent and Yobe at 9.93 per cent. Oyo recorded the largest decline at negative 6.71 per cent.

For food inflation, Ondo had the highest annual rate at 31.74 per cent, followed by Lagos at 31.43 per cent and Imo at 29.75 per cent. Nasarawa recorded the lowest at 3.70 per cent.

Yobe recorded the highest monthly food inflation at 18.41 per cent, followed by Kebbi at 16.45 per cent and Borno at 13.96 per cent. Lagos recorded the largest monthly decline at negative 5.93 per cent.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s annual headline inflation continued to ease in October, but the increase in monthly headline inflation and the higher annual food inflation rate show that price pressures remain uneven. Households may therefore continue to face high living costs even as the annual inflation rate declines.