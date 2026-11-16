Key Points

WHO has released its first-ever guidelines on diagnosing and managing type 1 diabetes in adults.

The health agency recommends multiple daily insulin injections, with doses adjusted according to blood glucose levels.

An estimated 9.5 million people were living with type 1 diabetes worldwide in 2025, with 500,000 new diagnoses recorded that year.

WHO is calling for affordable insulin, regular blood glucose monitoring and improved access to quality diabetes care.

The guidelines support a global target of ensuring access to affordable insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring for everyone with type 1 diabetes by 2030.

Main Story

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended multiple daily insulin injections for adults living with type 1 diabetes, with doses adjusted according to their blood glucose levels, as part of its first-ever guidelines for diagnosing and managing the condition in adults.

The guidelines, released on Saturday to mark World Diabetes Day 2026, provide recommendations for improving diabetes care across different healthcare settings, including countries with limited resources, emergencies and humanitarian crises.

The recommendations come more than 100 years after the discovery of insulin, a lifesaving treatment that remains inaccessible or unaffordable for many people living with the condition.

WHO estimates that approximately 9.5 million people were living with type 1 diabetes worldwide in 2025, while another 500,000 people were diagnosed within the same year.

Although the condition has traditionally been associated with children, the organisation noted that it increasingly affects adults, highlighting the need for healthcare systems to strengthen diagnosis and treatment beyond paediatric services.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose levels. People living with the condition depend on daily insulin treatment to survive and must regularly monitor their blood sugar to prevent serious complications.

Speaking on the guidelines, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, Dr Soren Brostrom, said access to affordable, high-quality insulin remained a major challenge despite the treatment being discovered more than a century ago.

“Insulin is a lifesaving treatment, discovered more than 100 years ago. Yet many people with type 1 diabetes do not have access to affordable and high-quality insulin,” he said.

Brostrom explained that the guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations to help countries improve diabetes care and ensure patients receive appropriate treatment, including in settings where healthcare resources are limited or services are disrupted.

Under the recommendations, WHO identifies human insulin as an effective treatment option, while other types of insulin may also be used depending on patients’ individual needs and availability.

The organisation also emphasises regular blood glucose monitoring as an essential part of managing the condition and reducing the risk of complications.

Patients can monitor their blood sugar at home through finger-prick testing or continuous glucose monitoring systems, which use small sensors worn on the skin to track glucose levels.

At healthcare facilities, monitoring may include periodic blood tests that measure average blood glucose levels over the preceding months. Where blood glucose testing is unavailable, WHO said urine glucose testing may be considered as an alternative.

The Issues

Despite the availability of insulin for more than 100 years, access to affordable treatment and essential monitoring services remains a major challenge, particularly in countries and communities with limited healthcare resources.

The growing number of adults living with type 1 diabetes also presents challenges for health systems that have traditionally concentrated diagnosis and treatment services on children.

Without timely diagnosis, consistent insulin treatment and regular monitoring, people with diabetes face an increased risk of serious complications, including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and lower-limb amputations.

What’s Being Said

WHO says the new guidelines are intended to help governments strengthen diabetes services and make treatment more accessible.

The organisation is also urging countries to involve people living with type 1 diabetes in the design, implementation and evaluation of diabetes programmes, arguing that their experiences and needs should inform healthcare policies and service delivery.

What’s Next

The guidelines support WHO’s broader global diabetes targets, particularly the goal of ensuring that everyone living with type 1 diabetes has access to affordable insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

WHO said it would support countries with implementation tools and guidance to help translate the recommendations into practical improvements and monitor progress towards the targets.

The recommendations were released as the world marked World Diabetes Day 2026 under the theme, “Early Action on Diabetes,” which highlights the importance of timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and sustained management.

Bottom Line

WHO’s first-ever guidelines for adults with type 1 diabetes highlight a major gap between the availability of lifesaving treatment and people’s ability to access it. While insulin remains essential for survival, affordable medication, reliable monitoring and stronger healthcare services are equally important in helping patients manage the condition and avoid preventable complications.