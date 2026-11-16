Goldman Sachs forecasts oil surplus in 2027, sees Brent falling to $78

KEY POINTS

Goldman Sachs expects global oil supply to exceed demand by 2 million barrels per day in 2027.

The bank forecasts Brent crude will average $88 per barrel next year and fall to $78 by December 2027.

Higher production from the Middle East and weaker Chinese oil demand are expected to contribute to the surplus.

The forecast assumes that supply disruptions will persist but that producers will increasingly adapt to them.

MAIN STORY

Global oil supply is expected to exceed demand significantly in 2027, putting downward pressure on crude prices despite continuing risks to production and exports, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank forecasts a global oil surplus of 2 million barrels per day next year, after accounting for expected supply disruptions equivalent to about 1 million barrels per day.

Analysts led by Daan Struyven said in a November 15 research note that Brent crude would average $88 per barrel in 2027 before declining to $78 by the end of the year as geopolitical risk premiums ease.

The forecast reflects expectations that oil producers will continue adapting to disruptions caused by the US-Iran war, which initially restricted production and exports from the Middle East.

Although the conflict disrupted energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, suppliers have increasingly used alternative export routes to maintain deliveries.

Goldman Sachs expects Middle Eastern oil supply to rise above its 2025 average as producers expand the use of ship-to-ship transfers and pipeline infrastructure. Production growth elsewhere, however, is expected to stall.

The bank also expects weaker demand from China to contribute to the surplus. It estimates that persistent weakness in road-fuel consumption could reduce Chinese oil demand by 400,000 barrels per day.

The analysts said they expected China’s total oil demand to have peaked in 2025, limiting the country’s ability to absorb additional global supplies.

Brent crude traded below $95 per barrel on Monday after falling more than 1 per cent. The benchmark had risen above $126 in April, reaching its highest intraday level since 2022.

THE ISSUES

Oil prices depend on the balance between how much crude producers supply and how much consumers and businesses use. When production exceeds demand, inventories can build up and sellers may have to accept lower prices to attract buyers.

Goldman Sachs’ forecast suggests that the market could move from a period dominated by supply shortages and geopolitical fears to one in which additional production and weaker consumption exert greater influence on prices.

However, the projected surplus does not mean supply risks have disappeared. The bank’s calculations already account for expected disruptions, while its forecast assumes producers will continue finding ways to move crude despite restrictions on established shipping routes.

China’s demand is another important factor. As one of the world’s largest crude importers, a slowdown in its consumption reduces the volume of oil the global market needs to absorb.

For Nigeria, lower international crude prices could put pressure on government oil revenue and foreign exchange earnings if production volumes and other factors remain unchanged. However, cheaper crude could also reduce the cost of imported petroleum products, depending on refining, shipping, exchange rates and domestic pricing conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT

The outlook will depend on whether Middle Eastern producers can sustain alternative export arrangements, how supply disruptions develop and whether Chinese oil consumption continues to weaken.

Goldman Sachs expects Brent to average $88 per barrel in 2027 before falling to $78 by the end of the year. The forecast represents the bank’s base-case scenario, not a certainty.

BOTTOM LINE

Goldman Sachs expects a substantial oil surplus in 2027 as supply adapts to geopolitical disruptions and Chinese demand weakens. If the forecast materialises, lower crude prices could provide relief to oil-importing economies but create revenue challenges for oil exporters such as Nigeria.