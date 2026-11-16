Uganda woos Dangote for oil refinery, fertiliser projects

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

Key Points

· Uganda has approached the Dangote Group to invest in its proposed billion-dollar oil refinery, fertiliser and salt production projects

· A delegation led by Energy Minister Dr Monica Musenero Masanza and Minister of State for Finance (Privatisation and Investment) Hajjat Amina Mukalazi visited Dangote’s refinery and fertiliser facilities in Lagos

· The pitch centres on a proposed 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Hoima area

· Uganda also identified opportunities in fertiliser blending, phosphate processing and salt manufacturing

· Mukalazi invited Dangote to visit Uganda and promised government support to remove investment bottlenecks

· The delegation acknowledged that its estimates would need technical assessment by Dangote’s team

Main Story

Uganda has approached the Dangote Group to invest in its proposed billion-dollar oil refinery, fertiliser and salt production projects as the East African country seeks to turn its natural resources into finished products, create jobs and reduce dependence on imports. The pitch was made during a visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited in Lagos, according to a statement on Sunday.

The delegation was led by Energy and Mineral Development Minister Dr Monica Musenero Masanza and Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatisation and Investment) Hajjat Amina Mukalazi. They called on Aliko Dangote to partner with Uganda in developing its petroleum and mineral resources, particularly through the proposed 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Hoima. Dangote received them alongside senior executives, including Group Vice President Devakumar Edwin.

Mukalazi invited Dangote to take a leading role in the refinery, describing it as a major industrial priority, and said the group’s experience in engineering, construction and operating large facilities would be valuable. “You have shown that an African company can build world-scale industry in Africa and run it by Africans themselves,” she said.

The Issues

Uganda’s pitch reflects a wider push by African countries to process their own resources rather than export raw materials and import finished products. Crude, phosphate and salt deposits exist, but Dr Musenero admitted Uganda has not succeeded in converting its mineral resources into finished fertilisers, which is why it is seeking a partner with proven industrial experience.

Mukalazi noted the Ugandan refinery could complement Dangote’s proposed refinery in Lamu, Kenya, with the inland facility serving inland markets and the coastal project serving maritime and coastal markets. She acknowledged that the estimates presented would require technical assessment by Dangote’s team, so the economics remain unproven, At this stage these are proposals and an invitation, not a deal. No commitment, investment figure or timeline from Dangote was reported.

What’s Being Said

Mukalazi framed the opportunity in terms of African industrialisation. “Our crude, our phosphate, our salt are waiting to be turned into fuel, fertilisers and chemicals here in Africa and in Uganda by Africans,” she said. “Uganda needs Dangote, and now is the right time. Our country is ready and moving rapidly towards industrialisation.” She said the investments would bring skills development, employment and opportunities for local businesses, especially young people.

Dr Musenero said the delegation came to learn from Dangote’s industrial experience and explore practical collaboration in petroleum and fertiliser, naming fertiliser as a major opportunity, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals MD and CEO David Bird said the ministers’ presence showed Uganda’s commitment. “Uganda has incredible natural resources and human capital. As both ministers have expressed during this visit, there is also no shortage of ambition or political will to pursue industrialisation,” he said.

What’s Next

Dangote’s team is expected to carry out a technical assessment of Uganda’s proposals. Mukalazi has also invited Dangote to visit Uganda for further discussions, assuring him of government support in addressing investment bottlenecks, Attention will turn to whether the Dangote Group commits to a site visit or a formal partnership, and how Uganda’s plans fit alongside the group’s proposed Lamu refinery in Kenya.

Bottom Line

Uganda is making a direct pitch for Dangote’s industrial expertise to build its refinery and fertiliser sector, but with no commitment yet and the numbers awaiting technical review, the proposal is still at the courtship stage.