NGX Equities Investors Make N46bn Profit As Oil Stocks Rally

Equities investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) won around N46 billion as oil stocks continued to gather pace on the local exchange. The market closed the trading session on a bullish note, following a significant boost in market valuation at the start of the week.

Key performance metrics increased by 0.08 percent. The All-Share Index rose 79.79 basis points to 96,873.74 points. The market rise has been fueled by increased purchasing activity in large and mid-cap stocks. Stocks include oil stocks. ETERNA, BERGER, OANDO, and others were among the biggest winners today.

According to Exchange data, market activity fell somewhat as total volume and total value traded fell by 5.04% and 5.67%, respectively. In its market update, market analysts at Atlass Portfolios Limited said approximately 473 million units valued at ₦10,411.32 million were transacted across 12,532 deals.

ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 22.51% of the total volume of trades, followed by OANDO (9.94%), PRESTIGE (6.72%), UBA (4.27%), and TRANSCORP (3.76%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Again, OANDO emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 41.49% of the total value of trades on the exchange. CILEASING, GUINEAINS, and IMG topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent each. These stocks were trailed by ETERNA, which popped up by +9.90%.

Other gainers include ETRANZACT (+9.82%), DEAPCAP (+9.38%), LEARNAFRCA (+8.59%), BERGER (+8.39%), and twenty others. Thirty stocks depreciated during the trading session, according to data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange. RTBRISCOE was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%.

Other decliners include ABBEYBDS (-9.96%), MCNICHOLS (-9.68%), MAYBAKER (-4.05%), JAIZBANK (-3.59%), and ZENITHBANK (-1.79%). Given the trading direction, the market breadth closed negative, recording 28 gainers and 30 losers. Stockbrokers said the market sector performance was negative as four of the five major market sectors were down.

The insurance sector dropped by 0.35%, the consumer goods sector dipped by -0.30%, the banking sector fell by -0.06%, and the industrial sector fell by-0.02%. The Oil & Gas sector was a lone gainer, up by 0.59%. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange gained₦45.84 billion to close at₦55.65.