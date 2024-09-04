UN, Nigeria To Boost Partnership On Food Security, Agric Productivity

The UN has expressed its readiness to partner with Nigeria to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in the country. UN Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Amina Mohammed, made this pledge when she visited the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed assured Kyari that the international community was ready to support the ministry to realise its mandate of ensuring food and nutrition security in the country. She expressed concern over the impact of climate change, food insecurity, cross border issues and other global challenges.

According to her, climate change knows no border. “On this visit, for us we hope to give you the visibility and support of the UN to continue to consolidate and increase and in convening many more partners for the challenges.

“I want to reassure you of the support of the UN on the journey ahead,” she said. In a remark, Kyari said that her visit Nigeria was timely in creating a paradigm shift that would further improve the agriculture sector with food systems.

The minister said Nigeria’s partnership with the UN was critical to addressing the attendant huge consumption demand in the immediate and long-term Plan of Action.

He said that the visit of the UN deputy secretary-general to Nigeria was to discuss the mutual partnership Nigeria had with the UN in the agriculture and food security sector.

“Also, the partnership will bolster efforts towards delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, as well as our strategies of operations over the next four years

“As you know, with our large population and growing demand for food security, Nigeria’s partnership with the UN is critical to meet the attendant huge consumption demand in the immediate and long-term plan of action.

“The UN organisations have, over the years, provided technical assistance in ensuring food systems and nutrition security in Nigeria.

“Currently, the ministry would appreciate further support on the Value Chain Development Programme; Value Chain North targeted at increasing food production in the northern part of Nigeria,” he said.