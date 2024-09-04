Week 10 Pool Result Saturday 7 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 10 Pool result 2024

Week 10 Pool Result 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results.

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 07-09-2024
Pools ResultsStatus
1Barrow-:-SwindonSaturday
2Bradford C.-:-CarlisleSaturday
3Cheltenham-:-HarrogateSaturday
4Chesterfield-:-GrimsbySaturday
5Colchester-:-BromleySaturday
6Crewe-:-MorecambeSaturday
7Doncaster-:-GillinghamSaturday
8FleetwoodPPSalford C.Panel
9Milton K.D.-:-WalsallSaturday
10Newport Co.-:-Port ValeSaturday
11Notts Co.-:-AccringtonSaturday
12TranmerePPA.WimbledonPanel
13Aldershot-:-RochdaleLKO
14Altrincham-:-EbbsfleetSaturday
15Braintree-:-WokingSaturday
16Eastleigh-:-TamworthSaturday
17Fylde-:-YeovilSaturday
18Gateshead-:-BarnetSaturday
19Hartlepool-:-HalifaxSaturday
20Maidenhead-:-DagenhamSaturday
21Oldham-:-SouthendSaturday
22Solihull M.-:-Forest G.Saturday
23Sutton Utd.-:-BostonSaturday
24Cartagena-:-LevanteSunday
25Cordoba-:-MalagaLKO
26Eldense-:-AlmeriaSunday
27Granada-:-Deportivo LCSaturday
28Huesca-:-Burgos CFLKO
29Racing Ferrol-:-MirandesSunday
30Sp Gijon-:-R. OviedoLKO
31Zaragoza-:-ElcheSunday
32Croatia-:-PolandSunday
33Denmark-:-SerbiaSunday
34Germany-:-HungaryLKO
35Netherlands-:-Bosnia-Herz.LKO
36Portugal-:-ScotlandSunday
37Switzerland-:-SpainSunday
38Georgia-:-CzechiaLKO
39Greece-:-FinlandLKO
40Rep. Ireland-:-EnglandLKO
41Ukraine-:-AlbaniaLKO
42Armenia-:-LatviaLKO
43Bulgaria-:-N. IrelandSunday
44F. Islands-:-N. MacedoniaEKO
45Luxembourg-:-BelarusSunday
46Slovakia-:-AzerbaijanSunday
47Sweden-:-EstoniaSunday
48Gibraltar-:-LiechtensteinSunday
49Moldova-:-MaltaLKO
