Week 10 Pool Result Saturday 7 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 10 Pool result 2024: Now you can find the latest pool result, pool fixtures, football result, pool result today Saturday, this week pool fixtures, football result for this week, special advance fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures and result, live score pool result, pool panel results, pools results, and fixtures for this week.

Week 10 Pool Result 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 07-09-2024 № Pools Results Status 1 Barrow -:- Swindon Saturday 2 Bradford C. -:- Carlisle Saturday 3 Cheltenham -:- Harrogate Saturday 4 Chesterfield -:- Grimsby Saturday 5 Colchester -:- Bromley Saturday 6 Crewe -:- Morecambe Saturday 7 Doncaster -:- Gillingham Saturday 8 Fleetwood PP Salford C. Panel 9 Milton K.D. -:- Walsall Saturday 10 Newport Co. -:- Port Vale Saturday 11 Notts Co. -:- Accrington Saturday 12 Tranmere PP A.Wimbledon Panel 13 Aldershot -:- Rochdale LKO 14 Altrincham -:- Ebbsfleet Saturday 15 Braintree -:- Woking Saturday 16 Eastleigh -:- Tamworth Saturday 17 Fylde -:- Yeovil Saturday 18 Gateshead -:- Barnet Saturday 19 Hartlepool -:- Halifax Saturday 20 Maidenhead -:- Dagenham Saturday 21 Oldham -:- Southend Saturday 22 Solihull M. -:- Forest G. Saturday 23 Sutton Utd. -:- Boston Saturday 24 Cartagena -:- Levante Sunday 25 Cordoba -:- Malaga LKO 26 Eldense -:- Almeria Sunday 27 Granada -:- Deportivo LC Saturday 28 Huesca -:- Burgos CF LKO 29 Racing Ferrol -:- Mirandes Sunday 30 Sp Gijon -:- R. Oviedo LKO 31 Zaragoza -:- Elche Sunday 32 Croatia -:- Poland Sunday 33 Denmark -:- Serbia Sunday 34 Germany -:- Hungary LKO 35 Netherlands -:- Bosnia-Herz. LKO 36 Portugal -:- Scotland Sunday 37 Switzerland -:- Spain Sunday 38 Georgia -:- Czechia LKO 39 Greece -:- Finland LKO 40 Rep. Ireland -:- England LKO 41 Ukraine -:- Albania LKO 42 Armenia -:- Latvia LKO 43 Bulgaria -:- N. Ireland Sunday 44 F. Islands -:- N. Macedonia EKO 45 Luxembourg -:- Belarus Sunday 46 Slovakia -:- Azerbaijan Sunday 47 Sweden -:- Estonia Sunday 48 Gibraltar -:- Liechtenstein Sunday 49 Moldova -:- Malta LKO