Week 10 Pool Result Saturday 7 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 10 Pool result 2024: Now you can find the latest pool result, pool fixtures, football result, pool result today Saturday, this week pool fixtures, football result for this week, special advance fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures and result, live score pool result, pool panel results, pools results, and fixtures for this week.
Week 10 Pool Result 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.
|WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 07-09-2024
|№
|Pools Results
|Status
|1
|Barrow
|-:-
|Swindon
|Saturday
|2
|Bradford C.
|-:-
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|3
|Cheltenham
|-:-
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|4
|Chesterfield
|-:-
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|5
|Colchester
|-:-
|Bromley
|Saturday
|6
|Crewe
|-:-
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|7
|Doncaster
|-:-
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|8
|Fleetwood
|PP
|Salford C.
|Panel
|9
|Milton K.D.
|-:-
|Walsall
|Saturday
|10
|Newport Co.
|-:-
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|11
|Notts Co.
|-:-
|Accrington
|Saturday
|12
|Tranmere
|PP
|A.Wimbledon
|Panel
|13
|Aldershot
|-:-
|Rochdale
|LKO
|14
|Altrincham
|-:-
|Ebbsfleet
|Saturday
|15
|Braintree
|-:-
|Woking
|Saturday
|16
|Eastleigh
|-:-
|Tamworth
|Saturday
|17
|Fylde
|-:-
|Yeovil
|Saturday
|18
|Gateshead
|-:-
|Barnet
|Saturday
|19
|Hartlepool
|-:-
|Halifax
|Saturday
|20
|Maidenhead
|-:-
|Dagenham
|Saturday
|21
|Oldham
|-:-
|Southend
|Saturday
|22
|Solihull M.
|-:-
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|23
|Sutton Utd.
|-:-
|Boston
|Saturday
|24
|Cartagena
|-:-
|Levante
|Sunday
|25
|Cordoba
|-:-
|Malaga
|LKO
|26
|Eldense
|-:-
|Almeria
|Sunday
|27
|Granada
|-:-
|Deportivo LC
|Saturday
|28
|Huesca
|-:-
|Burgos CF
|LKO
|29
|Racing Ferrol
|-:-
|Mirandes
|Sunday
|30
|Sp Gijon
|-:-
|R. Oviedo
|LKO
|31
|Zaragoza
|-:-
|Elche
|Sunday
|32
|Croatia
|-:-
|Poland
|Sunday
|33
|Denmark
|-:-
|Serbia
|Sunday
|34
|Germany
|-:-
|Hungary
|LKO
|35
|Netherlands
|-:-
|Bosnia-Herz.
|LKO
|36
|Portugal
|-:-
|Scotland
|Sunday
|37
|Switzerland
|-:-
|Spain
|Sunday
|38
|Georgia
|-:-
|Czechia
|LKO
|39
|Greece
|-:-
|Finland
|LKO
|40
|Rep. Ireland
|-:-
|England
|LKO
|41
|Ukraine
|-:-
|Albania
|LKO
|42
|Armenia
|-:-
|Latvia
|LKO
|43
|Bulgaria
|-:-
|N. Ireland
|Sunday
|44
|F. Islands
|-:-
|N. Macedonia
|EKO
|45
|Luxembourg
|-:-
|Belarus
|Sunday
|46
|Slovakia
|-:-
|Azerbaijan
|Sunday
|47
|Sweden
|-:-
|Estonia
|Sunday
|48
|Gibraltar
|-:-
|Liechtenstein
|Sunday
|49
|Moldova
|-:-
|Malta
|LKO