NGX Equities Investors Make N107bn In Exchange Platform

Investors in equities won more than N107 billion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) trading platform as interest in banks and other sectors increased. Key performance indicators rose by 0.19% as demand for growth and value stocks increased, pushing year-to-date returns closer to the annual inflation rate.

The All-Share Index increased by 186.16 basis points in today’s trading session to close at 97,706.70 points, according to statistics from the local stock exchange. During trading hours, stockbrokers indicated considerable purchasing activity in FIDELITYBK, DANGSUGAR, UBA, and other stocks.

However, market activities were mixed, as the total volume traded inched higher by 308.08%, while the total value traded dropped by 1.00%. In its update, Atlass Portfolios Limited told investors that approximately 1,308.71 million units valued at ₦5,961.61 million were transacted across 10,424 deals.interest in

UBA was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 12.35% of the total volume of traded on the Nigerian Exchange. Other volume drivers include ACCESSCORP (7.57%), CAVERTON (7.01%), GTCO (5.20%), and ELLAHLAKES (4.75%).

In today’s trading session, UBA also emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 19.27% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

FIDELITYBK topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by ABCTRANS with (+9.76%) growth, LIVESTOCK (+9.76%), REGALINS (+8.70%), ELLAHLAKES (+8.44%), REDSTAREX (+7.37%), and twenty-two others.

Twenty-four (24) stocks depreciated, according to stockbrokers. SCOA was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. Other decliners include BERGER (-9.95%), GUINEAINS (-8.33%), LINKASSURE (-7.07%), NGXGROUP (-2.56%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.25%).

At the close of the trading session, the market breadth closed positive, recording 28 gainers and 24 losers. The sectoral performance was also positive, as three of the five indexes ended on a positive note.

The banking sector grew by +0.81%, followed by the consumer goods sector, which gained +0.40%, while the oil & gas sector rose by +0.22%. On the flip side, the insurance and consumer goods sectors declined by 0.50% and 0.14%, respectively. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange gained ₦107.03 billion to ₦56.15 trillion.