Newcastle United Ends 70-Year Trophy Drought With Win Over Liverpool In Carabao Cup Final

Newcastle United made history on Sunday by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final, securing their first major trophy since 1955. The match, played at Wembley Stadium, marked a significant moment for the Magpies as they claimed the first silverware of the 2024/25 football season.

Match Overview

Both teams started cautiously, testing each other’s defenses in the early stages of the game. Newcastle, however, broke the deadlock just before halftime when defender Dan Burn rose highest to meet a corner kick, sending a powerful header past Liverpool’s goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time.

The Magpies extended their lead in the 52nd minute through Alexander Isak, who capitalized on a defensive error by Liverpool to slot the ball into the net. Newcastle’s well-organized defense made it difficult for Liverpool to break through despite manager Arne Slot making several tactical substitutions, including bringing on Curtis Jones and Darwin Núñez.

Liverpool managed to pull one back in injury time (90+4) through Federico Chiesa, sparking hopes of a dramatic comeback. However, Newcastle held firm, and the final whistle confirmed their 2-1 victory, ending their 70-year wait for a major trophy.

Post-Match Reactions

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed his joy, saying, “This is a dream come true for the club and our loyal fans. The players showed immense heart and determination to achieve this historic win.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted his team fell short, stating, “We weren’t good enough in key moments. Newcastle deserved the win; they were the better team today.”

Dan Burn, who opened the scoring, shared his emotions post-match: “Scoring in a final and helping the club end this long wait is indescribable. This is for the fans who have stood by us through everything.”

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, despite the disappointment, showed great sportsmanship, congratulating Newcastle and acknowledging their strong performance.

Football pundit Gary Neville was visibly moved, stating, “Seeing what this means to Newcastle fans is emotional. This is what football is all about—unforgettable moments like these.”

Club legend Alan Shearer, celebrating at Wembley, added, “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Newcastle’s passion and resilience have finally paid off.” Fans flooded social media with tributes, celebrating the long-awaited victory and praising the team’s incredible performance.