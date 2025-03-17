Week 38 Pool Results For Sat 22 Mar 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 38 Pool Results: Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

This week’s Week 38 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.

Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.

WEEK: 38; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 22-March-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1FranceCroatia-:--:-Sunday
2GermanyItaly-:--:-Sunday
3PortugalDenmark-:--:-Sunday
4SpainNetherlands-:--:-Sunday
5CzechiaF. Islands-:--:-LKO
6IsraelEstonia-:--:-LKO
7LiechtensteinN. Macedonia-:--:-EKO
8MoldovaNorway-:--:-LKO
9MontenegroGibraltar-:--:-LKO
10WalesKazakhstan-:--:-LKO
11KenyaGabon-:--:-Sunday
12SudanSenegal-:--:-LKO
13TogoMauritania-:--:-LKO
14A.WimbledonBarrow-:--:-Saturday
15Bradford C.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
16CarlisleBromley-:--:-Saturday
17CheltenhamMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
18ChesterfieldHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
19FleetwoodTranmere-:--:-Saturday
20GillinghamWalsall-:--:-Saturday
21GrimsbyNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
22Notts Co.Crewe-:--:-EKO
23Port ValeMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
24Salford C.Doncaster-:--:-Saturday
25SwindonAccrington-:--:-Saturday
26Ayr Utd.Hamilton-:--:-Saturday
27FalkirkAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
28C. RangersStenhsemuir-:--:-LKO
29DumbartonQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
30InvernessAlloa-:--:-Saturday
31K. HeartsArbroath-:--:-Saturday
32MontroseAnnan-:--:-Saturday
33ClydeBonnyrigg R.-:--:-Saturday
34Edinburgh C.East Fife-:--:-Saturday
35Spartans FCElgin-:--:-Saturday
36Stirling A.Peterhead-:--:-Saturday
37StranraerForfar-:--:-Saturday
38AldershotEbbsfleet-:--:-Saturday
39AltrinchamBarnet-:--:-LKO
40BraintreeYork-:--:-Saturday
41EastleighSouthend-:--:-Saturday
42FyldeForest G.-:--:-Saturday
43GatesheadTamworth-:--:-Saturday
44HartlepoolBoston-:--:-Saturday
45MaidenheadRochdale-:--:-Saturday
46OldhamHalifax-:--:-Saturday
47Solihull M.Yeovil-:--:-Saturday
48Sutton Utd.Dagenham-:--:-EKO
49WealdstoneWoking-:--:-Saturday
