EU Grants €46 Million To Enhance Social Protection In Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has pledged €46 million to enhance Nigeria’s social protection framework through a new initiative titled the Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria (SUSI). The program was officially launched on Friday at the United Nations House in Abuja, marking a major step in fortifying Nigeria’s social safety nets.

The intervention, developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (FMBEP), aims to improve the National Social Protection Register, ensuring it serves as a robust planning tool for resource allocation and policy implementation.

The initiative will be rolled out across Abia, Benue, Oyo, and Sokoto States over a three-year period. It is designed to enhance the resilience of Nigeria’s social protection system, ensuring better preparedness for economic shocks and crises that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

The program aligns with the Nigerian government’s broader efforts to provide targeted, data-driven interventions to disadvantaged communities. Its implementation will be led by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), which will offer technical expertise, policy guidance, and program design support.

Additionally, the initiative will involve key government bodies, including the Federal Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as Labour and Employment, to ensure efficient delivery of assistance to those in need.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment to the initiative, describing it as a milestone in the country’s drive to establish a robust and inclusive social protection system.

The EU’s investment underscores its long-term commitment to social welfare in Nigeria, building on previous efforts to reduce poverty, improve healthcare, and enhance governance structures.

The SUSI project is expected to yield several key outcomes. One of its primary goals is to improve the National Social Register, ensuring better targeting of social programs for vulnerable populations. Additionally, the initiative will focus on capacity-building efforts, equipping policymakers and stakeholders with the necessary skills to strengthen social protection policies. Legal frameworks will also be enhanced to provide a solid foundation for sustainable and long-term interventions. Furthermore, the program aims to create a more efficient Social Protection Management Information System, streamlining data management and service delivery to improve response mechanisms during periods of economic hardship.

By reinforcing these structures, the program aims to create a more inclusive and resilient social assistance framework, ensuring Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations receive adequate support in times of need.