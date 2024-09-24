New Monetization Options For TikTok Creators

On Monday, TikTok launched its upgraded “Subscription” monetization feature for eligible creators in various regions, including Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K., Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S.

This introduction follows TikTok’s March announcement to rename its LIVE Subscription tool to “Subscription,” now broadening its advantages to creators beyond just live-streaming.

The Subscription feature places TikTok in direct competition with platforms like Patreon, Instagram Subscriptions, and YouTube’s channel memberships. It allows creators to offer exclusive content to paying subscribers, thereby boosting engagement with fans while generating revenue from their content.

With this update, creators can now provide subscribers with exclusive access to videos, live streams, and notes visible solely to paying users. There are three different subscription tiers, each offering unique perks for a monthly fee.

Subscribers will benefit from special stickers for use during live sessions, badges displayed next to their names in comments and profiles, and access to exclusive communication channels like Sub Space, a dedicated area for creators to interact with their subscribers.

Additionally, creators can design custom perks tailored to their community, selecting from a variety of options provided by TikTok. These perks might include performance requests, Discord roles, shout-outs, behind-the-scenes content, and even collaborative gaming opportunities.

Creators must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers, and have garnered 100,000 video views within the last month, with their accounts in good standing, to qualify for the subscription feature.